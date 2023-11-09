 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

Thursday Night Football!

By Jennifer.Horn
Chicago Bears v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an NFC game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears. Both teams look like they’re in a race for the #1 overall pick in next year’s draft. The Panthers have been terrible, and only have one win this season. QB Bryce Young has struggled in his rookie season, and Head Coach Frank Reich could be on the hot seat with trigger-happy own David Tepper. The Bears will be missing QB Justin Fields again as he continues to miss time with a thumb injury. That means another start for undrafted rookie QB Tyson Bagent.

Injury Reports

Matchup: Carolina Panthers (1-7) vs Chicago Bears (2-7)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 9th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Carolina: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 804

Chicago: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 805

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Chicago -3, 38.5 O/U

Panthers: +136

Bears: -162

Prediction: Bears 13 - Panthers 6

