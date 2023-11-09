Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an NFC game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears. Both teams look like they’re in a race for the #1 overall pick in next year’s draft. The Panthers have been terrible, and only have one win this season. QB Bryce Young has struggled in his rookie season, and Head Coach Frank Reich could be on the hot seat with trigger-happy own David Tepper. The Bears will be missing QB Justin Fields again as he continues to miss time with a thumb injury. That means another start for undrafted rookie QB Tyson Bagent.
Injury Reports
#Panthers injury report:— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 8, 2023
OUT: OLB Brian Burns (concussion), CB CJ Henderson (concussion), WR/RB Laviska Shenault (ankle), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder)
Doubtful: WR DJ Chark (elbow)
Questionable: S Xavier Woods (thigh), S Vonn Bell (quadriceps), OLB Marquis Haynes (back - IR)
#Bears Wednesday Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/BgQVKJB5Ng— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 8, 2023
Matchup: Carolina Panthers (1-7) vs Chicago Bears (2-7)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 9th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, IL
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Carolina: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 804
Chicago: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 805
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Chicago -3, 38.5 O/U
Panthers: +136
Bears: -162
Prediction: Bears 13 - Panthers 6
SB Nation Blogs: Cat Scratch Reader | Windy City Gridiron
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...