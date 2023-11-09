All aTwitter: 9 November 2023 - The entire active roster seems to be healthy and ready for Seattle on Sunday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
5️⃣ for 5️⃣— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 8, 2023
5th career Player of the Week honor for @Tress_Way pic.twitter.com/jpbifpVSGp
Way recorded five punts for 239 yards (47.8 avg.) with a long of 64 yards. He pinned four of his five attempts inside the 20-yard line, which was the most by an NFC punter in Week 9. Way registered a net average of 44.2.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 8, 2023
Tress Way is No. 6 in NFL history in yards per punt. This is his 10th straight season of punting at a high level. Specialists have a hard time getting into the @ProFootballHOF (@BMitchLive30 should've gotten in years ago), but Tress is building a very strong HOF case. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 8, 2023
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/mgCbV9SFoA— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 9, 2023
Jonathan Williams returns with a Josh Doctson homage. pic.twitter.com/fqQY07xIgu— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 8, 2023
Sam Howell may officially be the best QB from the 2022 draft class and it’s not particularly close.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 8, 2023
Howell currently has more completions (235) than every QB in the NFL.
More passing yards (2,471) than every QB in the NFL besides one (Tua Tagovailoa).
More passing TD’s (14)… pic.twitter.com/Nnnl9N5gI5
The steal of the draft pic.twitter.com/BCAhwmzn70— Tek (@DistrictDotson) November 8, 2023
Howell has been much better against pressure over the last month, and it's not because the @Commanders' O-line is better all of a sudden -- it really isn't. The pocket movement to keep this alive as Josh Sweat and Milton Williams collapse everything inside is Step 1. Step 2 is… https://t.co/zVNFQ7x4mi— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 8, 2023
For those that are of the belief that Sam Howell's ascent is because the offensive line is so much better ...@PFF says no.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 8, 2023
Tyler Larsen has a 31.1 pass blocking grade on 110 snaps in two games.
Chris Paul has a 40.7 cumulative pass blocking grade on the same # of snaps.
How is Sam below Russ, Baker, Mac and Love?!? #httc https://t.co/SjzKU9bt2L— Hugh (@CommandersPost) November 8, 2023
Quarterback Production in Expected Pass Situations - Through Week 9 pic.twitter.com/WJaaUkyZDF— SumerSports (@SumerSports) November 8, 2023
Benjamin St-Juste: 12 forced incompletions this season— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) November 8, 2023
1st in the NFL pic.twitter.com/rtjFA8R49I
always an adventure when @KCurl_2 is mic'd up @VHCHealth | https://t.co/qIFDAYwrf0 pic.twitter.com/OGBZLwgMQR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 8, 2023
Ron Rivera on Chase Young's comments to 49ers media: "I think culturally it's a really solid place. We're still learning and growing. ... I do think, for the most part, things can be really bright for us. ... I really appreciate who [Chase] is for us ... and just wish him all the…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 8, 2023
Eugene Shen has officially been added to @Commanders staff page. He’s up with the high level front office people #HTTC pic.twitter.com/c7LEaHJqNE— obvlon (@obvlon) November 8, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says it may be RFK 2.0 vs. Cap1 for funding. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/bRhzOsavLY— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 8, 2023
A Commanders spokesperson says the team's longtime message board website, ExtremeSkins, is back online after an outage. Reports of its demise were premature.— michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) November 8, 2023
Washington had one of the easiest strength of schedules through the first 9 weeks and sit at 4-5. Their remaining 8 games are arguably the hardest SOS in the entire NFL pic.twitter.com/La2ILRiDkw— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) November 8, 2023
Montez Sweat had a 25% pass rush win rate in Week 9, his highest in a game in 2023.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 8, 2023
Without Sweat and Young, Commanders had a 48% PRWR in Week 9, higher than their average but also against the Patriots.
From @NFLTotalAccess: #Bears QB Justin Fields (thumb) is not expected to play on Thursday, while #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is on Sunday. Plus, #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is back on the practice field. pic.twitter.com/BQ6cveu2Pp— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2023
#Giants owner John Mara locked himself in his office for over 12 hours when it was confirmed Daniel Jones had a torn ACL.— Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) November 8, 2023
Concerned staff left food outside his door but it went untouched the entire day.
Just got off the phone with free agent DE/OLB Jason Pierre-Paul who emphatically said he can help any NFL pass rush now:— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 8, 2023
“I been training my ass off, even though I’m not on a team. I been looking at a lot of football lately, and I feel like I can still make a contender shift… pic.twitter.com/NhAJItixR1
Charlotte FC, owned by #Panthers owner David Tepper, has fired head coach Christian Lattanzio. He is the second Charlotte FC coach to be fired under Tepper's ownership since May 2022.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2023
Tepper has now fired four coaches in his short time in Carolina, including the two he has in… pic.twitter.com/DmJeBwwgFt
You might not accept this as an answer/reason, but I’ll try anyway:— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) November 8, 2023
Trust me, I’m not trying to talk over any live football more than I have to - (or more than I deem appropriate, for context / perspective).
However: many times during a show, we are in a double or triple box… https://t.co/O3gx1E8C9J
Sam Howell: If I hear 5th Round Draft Pick ONE MORE TIME!!!!!— Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) November 8, 2023
NFL Media:#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/lxWsjaldJ2
Who knew Mr. Miyagi could do a PERFECT Redd Foxx impression?! pic.twitter.com/pPYwFCwOWR— Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 7, 2023
