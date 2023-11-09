Future Hogs - Week 10: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

This week in college football proved to be the week where top teams were tested. After trailing at halftime to Rutgers, Ohio State got a pick-six that gave them the momentum they needed for the win. For the second year in a row, Missouri gave Georgia a scare, but the Bulldogs pulled out the victory. Florida State struggled with Pittsburgh for three quarters before putting them away. Washington traded scores with USC before securing the win. Texas blew a twenty-point lead and needed overtime to take down Kansas State. Oklahoma was the only team to not survive their test as Oklahoma State took them down in the last Bedlam matchup for the foreseeable future.

There are two top-ten matchups to watch this weekend. Michigan will face its first test of the season by going on the road to take on Penn State, and Georgia will be at home to face a potent Ole Miss offense. Utah will look to give Washington its first loss of the season while USC will look to spoil any chance Oregon has of making the playoff. Miami and Florida State have a bitter rivalry, so expect the Hurricanes to try their best to end the Seminoles unbeaten streak.

Below are just a few players who had good weeks and might be able to help improve the Commanders’ roster. Let me know what you think of these prospects and feel free to post players that stood out to you.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

As a junior in what looks like a crowded QB class, I suspect Jaxson Dart will return to school for at least another year. But he is putting up great numbers on a top-ten team, so maybe he’ll make the jump to the pros. Dart has great touch on deep passes and excellent ball placement. Occasionally, he zips the ball into tight windows, but I don’t see him throw a lot of...ahem...darts. At 6’2”, 220 lbs, he reminds me of a bigger Matt Corral. I wonder if he is a system QB that will have trouble adjusting to the NFL. In a win over Texas A&M, Dart completed 72% of his passes - 24 of 33 - for 387 yards and two TDs.

My QB of the week- Jaxson Dart



387 yds passing/ 72% comp/ 2 TD



Made quick decisions. Pinpoint throws on the boundary. 90.7 passing grade #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/bTLn9aQuBW — Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) November 5, 2023

Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington

Scouts were out in full force to see Caleb Williams and Michael Penix, Jr., but it was Dillon Johnson that stole the show. The junior running back knifed though USC’s defense using his vision to find holes in Washington’s zone-blocking scheme, then using his burst to accelerate through gaps. He finished the game with 256 yards on 26 carries, four touchdowns.

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

If you think Washington should add a big receiver, consider South Carolina’s Xavier Legette. The senior is 6’3”, 227 lbs, but moves like a smaller receiver and can make a play after the catch. If he can’t separate from a defender, he has no problem going over them with impressive body control and the ability to track the ball down the field. The Gamecocks beat Jacksonville State behind Legette’s 217 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches

6-3, 227 lbs. receivers aren’t supposed to move like this, but Xavier Legette does pic.twitter.com/EZIBmYGUox — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 4, 2023

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota

Last year, Darnell Washington was a Hogs Haven draft darling because of his size, blocking ability, and potential in the pass game. Senior Brevyn Spann-Ford has size similar to Washington at 6’7” and 268 lbs. He has the potential to make plays in the passing game, especially in the red zone. Spann-Ford has also flashed as a impactful blocker. He has underwhelmed this year, but lead the Gophers in receiving in a loss to Illinois with three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Brevyn Spann-Ford 31 Yard TD



Top 5 TE in the 2024 Draft? pic.twitter.com/IcZevl7Cn3 — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) November 4, 2023

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

My focus has been on left tackles, but you could argue we need more help at right tackle. Tyler Guyton is an enticing prospect that anchors the right side of the Sooners’ offensive line. What makes him special is his quick feet, athleticism, and technique. It allows him to mirror rushers to stay in front of them and recover if he does get beat. He needs to improve his strength and anchor in pass protection, but if he can do that, he should have a long, successful NFL career.

So much patience and precision strikes in pass pro from #Oklahoma RT Tyler Guyton. Active hand fighter that works to keep his hands inside the frame and plays with incredible balance and foot quickness.



Growing as a run blocker but the athleticism and technique is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/SrqeRmanqK — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 9, 2023

Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville

Junior Ashton Gillotte popped up on my radar when Louisville’s defensive line overwhelmed Notre Dame. Gillotte has been the most talented player in their defensive front as he is one of the leaders in the nation in sacks and forced fumbles. While he did not register a sack in the Cardinals win over Virginia Tech, he did have three tackles, including one for a loss, and a forced fumble. At 6’3”, 270 lbs, he isn’t the most twitchy or bendy rusher, but he is strong, has developed several pass rush moves, and has a high motor.

Watch out for Ashton Gillotte!



This junior defensive lineman is single-handedly dismantling offenses, racking up 8.5 sacks (6th best nationwide) and 10.0 tackles for loss (T-10th)! @LouisvilleFB | @AshtonGillotte pic.twitter.com/ZaKqIpLtHw — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 3, 2023

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., LB, Clemson

The son of an All-Pro linebacker, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. looks to blaze his own path in the NFL. He’s off to a fantastic start if his career at Clemson is any indication. Trotter can do it all at linebacker: fill gaps in the run game, chase plays to the perimeter, and drop into coverage. Notre Dame knows this too well as Trotter played a huge role in the Tigers’ win over the Irish. He had 11 total tackles, two sacks, a PBU, and a pick-six.

Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Elijah Jones is a long cornerback at 6’2” and only 184 lbs. He uses his length to make us any distance between him and the receiver. It allows him to breakup a ton of passes and grab picks. My biggest concern is whether he has the speed and athleticism to cover NFL wideouts. It looked like he might in a win over Syracuse as he had two tackles, a PBU, and two interceptions.

"Second pick of the day by Jones, who just took Hatcher's lunch money."



Anish Shroff on the call as Boston College DB takes a ball away from Syracuse WR Umari Hatcher for an interception. pic.twitter.com/nFhN813pW3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 4, 2023

Cole Bishop, S, Utah

If Washington would like to add an instinctive safety that covers a ton of ground, they should consider Cole Bishop. I don’t know how Bishop will test, but he arrives at to the ball in a hurry. I think he plays his best around the line of scrimmage, but he has shown good awareness in zone coverage. I haven’t seen him play much deep safety, but in Washington, I could see him playing a similar role to Kam Curl. In a blowout win against Arizona State, Bishop had four tackles, including a tackle for a loss.

#P6SProspectWatch

Cole Bishop S, Utah Tough, instinctual, & has a high motor. He's a good tklr, & run defender. Will read & react, & shows a quick trigger. He displays good short area quickness & pursuit, & takes good angles. Also has blitz ability.@Pick6Sports1 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/TDpfpYNmTQ — ✭Mendoza⎊إليزار (@ohmyword88) November 1, 2023