Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks: Everything you need to know for the Week 10 game

The Washington Commanders traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young last week, and a lot of people thought the team was going into tank mode, and punting this season so the next regime was setup for future success. Ron Rivera and the players are still trying to win, and make the playoffs, and that started last weekend in Foxborough. The Commanders defeated the New England Patriots, and improved their season record to 4-5.

The Washington Commanders now move on and they are preparing for another road game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. They opened up as 6-point underdogs, and that line has held steady through the week. The Seahawks are 5-3, and are tied with the San Francisco for first place in the NFC West. This is a big game for both teams, and their playoff hopes for this season.

Sam Howell looked sharp again for the Commanders vs the Patriots, throwing for 325 yards and a touchdown. He threw one bad interception, and he was sacked three times by Bill Belichick’s defense. Howell will need to be on top of his game again this week against Seattle’s defense.

