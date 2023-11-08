Tress Way named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Washington Commanders punter Tress Way has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the New England Patriots in a 20-17 win on Sunday. He punted five times and averaged 47.8 yards per punt. Way also pinned the Patriots inside their 20 yard line four times during the game. He only had one touchback, and his longest punt was 64 yards. Way was also the holder for two Joey Slye field goals and two extra points.

Tress Way has been Washington’s punter since they claimed him off of waivers from the Chicago Bears before the 2014 season. He has won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week five times(2018, 2019, 2020, 2020, 2023), and was NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October 2022. Way has been voted into the Pro Bowl twice(2019, 2023).

5️⃣ for 5️⃣



5th career Player of the Week honor for @Tress_Way pic.twitter.com/jpbifpVSGp — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 8, 2023

Way has now moved into a tie for third all-time in NFC history in number of times a punter has received NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors (5). He trails Thomas Morstead (7) and Sean Landeta (6) on the all-time list per NFL Communications. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 8, 2023