Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots. They are preparing for another road game this week against the Seattle Seahawks. Washington placed rookie OL Ricky Stromberg on injured reserve yesterday, and signed OL Julian Good-Jones from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He missed the Patriots game after suffering a knee injury vs the Eagles. He was on crutches, and his season could be over.
Curtis Samuel had been dealing with a foot injury, then injured his toe two weeks ago. He also missed the game in New England, but he returned to the practice field this afternoon. Samuel did individual drills on a helmet-less day, and was listed as limited.
Three players didn’t practice, but none of the absences were injury related. Kendall Fuller and Jonathan Allen have been getting vet rest days for the last few weeks, and that trend is expected to continue for the rest of the season. WR Jahan Dotson missed practice today for personal reasons, but will be back tomorrow and play on Sunday.
There was one new injury on this week’s first practice report. Rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes returned to a bigger amount of snaps this week, and had a good game. He had been getting limited, or no, snaps after getting benched for Danny Johnson. Forbes finished the game, but shows up today with an Achilles injury. He was a full participant in practice, and should be good to go for Seattle.
