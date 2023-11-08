 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks Wednesday Injury Report

Injury updates

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots. They are preparing for another road game this week against the Seattle Seahawks. Washington placed rookie OL Ricky Stromberg on injured reserve yesterday, and signed OL Julian Good-Jones from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He missed the Patriots game after suffering a knee injury vs the Eagles. He was on crutches, and his season could be over.

Curtis Samuel had been dealing with a foot injury, then injured his toe two weeks ago. He also missed the game in New England, but he returned to the practice field this afternoon. Samuel did individual drills on a helmet-less day, and was listed as limited.

Three players didn’t practice, but none of the absences were injury related. Kendall Fuller and Jonathan Allen have been getting vet rest days for the last few weeks, and that trend is expected to continue for the rest of the season. WR Jahan Dotson missed practice today for personal reasons, but will be back tomorrow and play on Sunday.

There was one new injury on this week’s first practice report. Rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes returned to a bigger amount of snaps this week, and had a good game. He had been getting limited, or no, snaps after getting benched for Danny Johnson. Forbes finished the game, but shows up today with an Achilles injury. He was a full participant in practice, and should be good to go for Seattle.

DNP

CB Kendall Fuller - Vet rest day

DT Jonathan Allen - Vet rest day

WR Jahan Dotson - Personal day

Limited

WR Curtis Samuel - Didn’t practice or play after suffering a toe injury vs the Eagles

Full

CB Emmanuel Forbes - Listed with an Achilles injury

Not listed

OL Ricky Stromberg - Suffered a knee injury vs the Eagles, placed on IR

S Percy Butler - Was dealing with a calf injury last week

TE Logan Thomas - Was dealing with a heel injury last week

