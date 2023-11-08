All aTwitter: 8 November 2023 - Washington Commanders sign an interior offensive lineman

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

We have signed G Julian Good-Jones from Philadelphia’s practice squad and placed C Ricky Stromberg on the Reserve/Injured List among other roster moves ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 7, 2023

The Commanders made multiple roster moves:



*Signed G Julian Good-Jones from Philly's practice squad



*Placed C Ricky Stromberg (knee0 on IR



*Signed LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle to the practice squad



*Re-signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 7, 2023

Julian Good-Jones becomes the third offensive lineman poached from the #Eagles’ practice squad this season, the others being Brett Toth and Tyre Phillips.



Good-Jones provided value as a reserve center. https://t.co/XKbOlxeAqz — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) November 7, 2023

DID YOU KNOW?



Sam Howell is responsible for five completions with a completion probability under 20% this season, most in the NFL.



A look at Howell's four most improbable completions from the @Commanders' Week 9 win over the Patriots! pic.twitter.com/tayY19i8Za — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 7, 2023

CJ Stroud is your Week 9 passing yards leader pic.twitter.com/mTb3xOYswQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 7, 2023

The passing leaders at the midpoint of the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/Usa1SOzIGK — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 7, 2023

Kamren Curl: 350 coverage snaps without allowing a TD this season pic.twitter.com/x0USNUipOv — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) November 7, 2023

The Patriots wide receiver group is the worst I have ever seen.



Mac Jones doesn’t stand a chance.



Breakdown by @BaldyNFL pic.twitter.com/XuzoQOqdMC — Savage (@SavageSports_) November 8, 2023

Efe Obada was the Washington Commanders most effective pass rusher vs the Patriots



With only 15 pass rushing attempts he produced 3 pressures



20% pressure rate #HTTC | #TakeCommand — Commandalorian (@Commandalore) November 7, 2023

Jacoby Brissett teamed up with @ChildrensNatl for his annual Halloween fashion show pic.twitter.com/t15sNCDdex — Washington Commanders Community (@commandersCR) November 7, 2023

Thank you @ChildrensNatl for inviting @TiTaniumT98 and I to hang out with the kids! pic.twitter.com/d9RfqlXYad — James Smith-Williams (@jacsw3) November 7, 2023

The Jets third down rate is an anemic 22%. The Jets red zone rate is a mind-boggling 24%. Here is how that compares to the rest of the NFL. pic.twitter.com/CNw5dQaWLU — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 7, 2023

6 weeks would be Week 16 - which means Aaron Rodgers thinks he could be back when the Jets face the #Commanders on Christmas Eve Dec. 24th in New York. #HTTC https://t.co/KfZicB8iRu — Earl Forcey (@EarlForcey) November 8, 2023

Breaking news in the NFL: The Dallas Cowboys are signing newly-reinstated wide receiver Martavis Bryant to a contract, according to sources. Bryant, who last played for the Raiders in 2018, had 17 touchdowns and 2,183 receiving yards in 44 career games. pic.twitter.com/vWafe37r3J — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 7, 2023

The Bears traded Khalil Mack for a 2nd round pick, then traded a better 2nd round pick for Montez Sweat.



They could have kept Mack for $23.5M a year, instead they chose to pay Sweat $24.5M.



Montez Sweat has 6.5 sacks this year.

Khalil Mack had 6 sacks in one game. pic.twitter.com/UzdeykZM8f — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) November 7, 2023

The Bears paid Montez Sweat like he was Myles Garrett. Chicago gave up a high second-round pick and overpaid on the extension. The fans only see the player, but they'll complain about the cap room later.



Check out #GMShuffle on @DKNetwork athttps://t.co/b4sYN4CC91 pic.twitter.com/Vl1OUINj6F — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) November 7, 2023

QB change: #Titans are making rookie Will Levis their permanent starting QB. Ryan Tannehill is the backup. pic.twitter.com/HVgtWTDXRX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2023

The #Saints remaining schedule by opposing QB:



- Week 10: Josh Dobbs

- Week 11: Bye

- Week 12: Taylor Heinicke/Desmond Ridder

- Week 13: Jared Goff

- Week 14: Bryce Young

- Week 15: Tommy DeVito/Matt Barkley

- Week 16: Matthew Stafford

- Week 17: Baker Mayfield

- Week 18:… pic.twitter.com/Z3j9uyMIiU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2023

Every lip reader on the internet saw what Jonathan Kraft said about the Patriots#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pqvKtou16f — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 7, 2023

Agree. One of the most impressive prospects that I’ve seen up close this season. Alt is every bit of 6-8, 320+ pounds. Putting it all together this year.



Future franchise left tackle. https://t.co/HrRccbVXdd pic.twitter.com/P1TjD5Va7E — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 7, 2023

My thought process now that Sam Howell is protected by Larsen and Paul....#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/vQjDgWGRXK — Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) November 8, 2023

NFL meeting week 9 pic.twitter.com/V9Y8kdWwDV — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 7, 2023

