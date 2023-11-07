Thank God It’s Tuesday—The Year 1 AD Ep.8

Thank God it’s Tuesday! (For those maybe reading this and wondering why this post goes up so close to showtime, keep in mind—we have been going live on Tuesday night for the better part of eight years...join us, won’t you?)

Happy Victory Tuesday!

After giving away five of our last six games—some in devastating and heartbreaking fashion—the Washington Commanders are back in the W column. The New England Patriots looked...well, they looked pretty bad. We squeaked past them with an effort that will simply have to be improved upon. That brings up a road NFC game to potentially bring us back to .500 ball...a road game that is about as far away as they come.

We’ll talk about the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Seahawks, but we will use this win to talk about how we got it done, and what it means for the second half of the season.

Also, lots of Howell talk—as in, the Sam Howell ride is going to be a blast for the next decade.

It’s the Year 1 AD, and things—as expected—are pretty rocky. To be frank, things have not gone our way every week. Still, we find ourselves a game out of the wildcard with a pair of winnable games ahead of the big Thanksgiving game against Dallas.

Tonight, on Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Commanders show of Hogs Haven, we find ourselves 4-5 to start the 2023 campaign. We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM EST.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 9 PM EST)...join us and SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE!