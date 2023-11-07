Commanders Reacts Survey - Looking ahead at wins & losses

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.

The questions

Question 1

We begin our survey with the usual weekly question that asks if you are confident in the direction of the team. With the team at 4-5, fresh off a road win, and 1 game behind the Vikings for an NFC playoff seeding, how are you feeling?

Question 2

Washington went 2-2 in its first 4 games, which was largely as expected.

They went just 1-3 in the next four games, and actually went 1-5 in a 6-game stretch that included two losses to division rival Philadelphia.

Last week, the team put together a pretty good effort, with contributions from the offense, defense and special teams to get a road win in Foxborough Stadium, beating a Belichick-coached Patriots team for the first time in 20 years.

Today, we want to look forward at the next 4 games — the 3rd quarter of the season, if you will. Washington will play @Seahawks, Giants, @Cowboys (Thanksgiving), and the Dolphins between now and the 4th of December. Ron Rivera’s Washington teams have won 9 of their last 11 November games. We ask you to predict how many wins they will get against the next four opponents.

Question 3

With the team a game below .500 and a tough remaining schedule that makes a playoff season unlikely, we ask whether you prefer to see the team win ‘no matter what’ or whether you would not be unhappy to see the team maximize its 2024 draft position.

Comments & Results

Of course, we invite you to answer the survey questions below, but also feel free to expand on your answers and provide nuance in the comments section. I rely on those comments when discussing the results of the survey when they are posted in a separate article the next few days.

POLL QUESTIONS