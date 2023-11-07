Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Ricky Stromberg to IR; Eagles practice squad player signed

The Washington Commanders announced several roster moves today. They placed rookie offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg on injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered against the Eagles in Week 8. Stromberg was on crutches last week, and there haven’t been many updates on the severity of the injury. Washington elevated OT Alex Akingbulu and C/G Nolan Laufenberg for the Patriots game, but neither player was active on game day.

They have now signed G Julian Good-Jones from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad to add more depth to the 53-man roster. Good-Jones was originally signed by them as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft. He didn’t make their roster, and spent the following two years playing in the Canadian Football League for the Calgary Stampeders. Good-Jones was re-signed by the Eagles this year, and was added to their practice squad after roster cuts in late August. He appeared in 22 games for the Stampeders, starting 15 of them last season. He has not played in an NFL game.

The Washington Commanders had two practice squad spots of their own to fill after they signed LB Jabril Cox and DB Tariq Castro-Fields to the main roster last week. RB Jonathan Williams is back with the team, signing to the practice squad. He suffered an undisclosed injury in the preseason finale, and was placed on injured reserve when the team cut the roster down to 53 players. He was released with an injury settlement shortly after, and didn’t sign with another team. Washington has already signed FB/TE Alex Armah from the practice squad this season, and still has Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, and rookie Chris Rodriguez available.

Washington worked out several players yesterday for the last open spot on the practice squad, and signed Brandon Bouyer-Randle. He’s a 6’2”, 241 lb undrafted rookie from UConn who is 26 after spending 6 years in college. He also played for Michigan State(2017-19) and Texas Tech(2020-21). They also worked out LB Caleb Johnson, S Tre Norwood, and former Redskins 5th round pick, OL Ross Pierschbacher.