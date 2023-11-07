All aTwitter: 7 November 2023 - Chase Young shade: “The vibe is different...I’m in a building with winners”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
the reactions to the game-clinching INT were everything pic.twitter.com/tCvo37vwR6— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 6, 2023
VICTORY MONDAY@MDLottery | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Ha8o6kJSWC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 6, 2023
the throw. the catch. pic.twitter.com/d3xWw1w2Bc— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 7, 2023
In the last five games, Sam Howell has thrown for 1,510 yards -- most in the NFL. He also has thrown for 10 TDs during this time, tied for most.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 5, 2023
This was a 26-yard completion. Bruh. pic.twitter.com/lP11LZ7QwW— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 7, 2023
Dual Threat: pic.twitter.com/EaVbuHIYzu— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 6, 2023
Highest passer rating on passes thrown at or behind the line of scrimmage— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) November 2, 2023
Brock Purdy 133.8
Tua Tagovailoa 108.7
Patrick Mahomes 108.0
Sam Howell 106.3
Russell Wilson 105.0
Highest passer rating on throws 25+ yards down field— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) November 2, 2023
Brock Purdy 142.2
Kirk Cousins 129.5
C.J. Stroud 127.1
Russell Wilson 124.3
Sam Howell 121.9
I love the way the Commanders are developing Sam Howell.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 7, 2023
He's dropped back 55 more times than any other QB. He's thrown 18 more passes than any other QB.
Throwing on 65% of 1st-and-10s.
Throwing on 75% of 2nd-and-10s.
Throw him in deep end. Let him learn to swim.
PFF offensive grades for the Washington commanders week 9 vs patriots #httc pic.twitter.com/soWWQTybVw— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) November 6, 2023
PFF defensive grades for Washington Commanders week 9 vs patriots #HTTC pic.twitter.com/jAEIsGHaKK— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) November 6, 2023
Bieniemy using Gibson how Gibson should be used. pic.twitter.com/j2UUcpb0mD— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 7, 2023
Chase Young at 49ers introduction: “The vibe is a lot of different…It’s definitely a building of winners” pic.twitter.com/YUzQmP5lZG— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 6, 2023
All the notable parts of Chase Young's first press conference with 49ers media today: pic.twitter.com/72QLAMeW4M— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 6, 2023
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered fractured forearm, expected to miss about 4 weeks. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/KKElLfEPmN— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2023
After losing to Josh Dobbs and the #Vikings on Sunday, #Falcons coach Arthur Smith shaved his mustache.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 6, 2023
Also, the team will start Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder for Week 10 against the #Cardinals https://t.co/aDj2b0EzQT pic.twitter.com/UYLKLMy7WB
Unbelievable. Josh Dobbs said that Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell was essentially translating calls and mapping out plays mid-huddle, as the play clock was ticking down. KOC called Dobbs’ ability to handle it all one of the most impressive things he’d seen in his career.— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 5, 2023
What josh dobbs did today is nothing g short of incredible. Unbelievable performance. Dude secured a contact as a backup QB for the rest of his playing career. Good for him https://t.co/YNJLxQPuMo— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) November 5, 2023
Daniel Jones is due $35.5M in fully-guaranteed salary next season.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 6, 2023
Considering where this #Giants' season is headed, they will have some major decisions to make this offseason.
And the Giants aren't the only team in this situation...
Let's examine on @The33rdTeamFB: pic.twitter.com/Fm8tCtcFv2
Tommy DeVito most likely to be Giants’ starting QB rest of season https://t.co/31nhLqQQJF pic.twitter.com/ks8ViJC6b1— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 6, 2023
So in two weeks the Commanders will face either Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley. https://t.co/XVin2Ch8wX— Disco (@discoque5) November 6, 2023
#Raiders coach Antonio Pierce asked about the practice squad players on the sideline yesterday— Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) November 6, 2023
“Every man’s in. If you’re on the team, you’re a part of the team, you’re there on game day”
If you didn’t already get why these guys want to play for AP then this should tell you… pic.twitter.com/wjWsm6qBo3
This one was fun #HTTR pic.twitter.com/ckcpK1p5G0— Washington Redskins (@WASHREDSKlNS) November 6, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...