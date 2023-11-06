Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets

Week 9 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders defeated the New England Patriots 20-17, improving their record to 4-5. There’s one more game left, and we get to watch the Los Angeles Chargers visit the New York Jets. The Chargers have been following two losses with two wins all season, will that trend continue with a win tonight? The Jets are on a three-game winning streak, including the Eagles only loss of the season.

Who: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3)

Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

When: November 6, 2023, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Los Angeles: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 817

New York: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 824

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Chargers -3.5, 39.5 O/U

Prediction: Jets 20 - Chargers 19

