Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets

Week 9 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders defeated the New England Patriots 20-17, improving their record to 4-5. There’s one more game left, and we get to watch the Los Angeles Chargers visit the New York Jets. The Chargers have been following two losses with two wins all season, will that trend continue with a win tonight? The Jets are on a three-game winning streak, including the Eagles only loss of the season.
Who: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3)
Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
When: November 6, 2023, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
Los Angeles: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 817
New York: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 824
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Chargers -3.5, 39.5 O/U
Prediction: Jets 20 - Chargers 19
SB Nation Blogs: Bolts from the Blue | Gang Green Nation
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...