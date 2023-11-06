All aTwitter: 6 November 2023 - Belichick’s D can’t stop Sam Howell; Quan Martin seals the win; Commanders improve to 4-5

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
headed home with a dub@JahanDotson | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ml00yH04A5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
Dub‼️— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) November 5, 2023
Back in the win column@budlight | #EasyToCelebrate pic.twitter.com/qfBhGcy9A6— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
first career INT for @JartaviusM_ was a big one— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
#WASvsNE: FOX pic.twitter.com/7IODQZz87U
Gonna guess @CROD_JR played LB in high school— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
#WASvsNE: FOX pic.twitter.com/xD0XSVoI5g
ALL TIED UP— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
#WASvsNE: FOX pic.twitter.com/2HUse49vJ0
WR Jahan Dotson has his second-consecutive game with a receiving touchdown. It is the third time in his career he has recorded touchdowns in back-to-back games.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 5, 2023
TAKE IT YOURSELF, SAM!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
#WASvsNE: FOX pic.twitter.com/ZwNmVmvpuU
The 24-yard rush on 3rd and 23 was the longest of quarterback Sam Howell's career.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 5, 2023
Untouched for @BrianR_4's 7th TD of the season— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
#WASvsNE: FOX pic.twitter.com/Tg5eHzbwc5
RB Brian Robinson has scored in his fifth-consecutive road game. Robinson has six games with at least one touchdown, the most by a Washington player within their first nine games of a season since Stephen Davis in 2000.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 5, 2023
Backyard ball!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
#WASvsNE: FOX pic.twitter.com/Q6ic7CFBP2
Washington head coaches to beat Bill Belichick as Patriots head coach:— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 5, 2023
Steve Spurrier in 2003
Ron Rivera in 2023
Each with a 20-17 win.#Commanders
It is too early to declare Sam Howell a franchise QB. It is not too early to say that he is by far the #Commanders' No. 1 bright spot this season, he's improving & he the last two games in facing two good defenses in those of the Eagles & Patriots has played like a franchise QB.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 5, 2023
QB Sam Howell has eclipsed 300 passing yards in consecutive games for the first time in his career.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 5, 2023
Can see how Sam Howell has sped up his mental process so much from earlier in the season. Getting ball out so much quicker, throwing over blitzes instead of delaying and taking sacks. His efficiency in that regard makes the offense work— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 5, 2023
Sam Howell intercepted in the endzone.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Horrible throw, which is a shame because it had been an excellent drive from Howell up until this point. pic.twitter.com/hTIoaF2z6K
Sam Howell, minus one ugh EZ decision, is balling.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 5, 2023
QB Sam Howell has eclipsed 2,500 career passing yards. pic.twitter.com/vzGktu3Pud— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 5, 2023
We asked Sam Howell about facing Bill Belichick. Here is what Belichick thinks of Howell. pic.twitter.com/XYOU5aSIet— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 5, 2023
Jonathan Allen on Sam Howell: “I feel like we found our quarterback for the next 5-10 years, and I truly believe that.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2023
At some point you just have to accept that Sam Howell is that guy— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) November 5, 2023
Mac Jones is year 3. That’s what uncertainty looks like at QB
If you don’t think Sam doesn’t look like an upper half of the league QB then you’re just blind or victim of your own ignorance #HTTC @Commanders pic.twitter.com/X0YZt86VzF
Sam Howell on ignoring the outside talk about if he’s the long term answer at QB. “I want to be the quarterback here for a long time. But I don’t worry about the future. I take it one day at a time.”— John Keim (@john_keim) November 5, 2023
This is a joke. Absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/8ynr9BO8Uh— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 5, 2023
Tackling the quarterback. Fifteen yards. First down. pic.twitter.com/r04lSNj5vs— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 5, 2023
A sack is now a penalty?— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 5, 2023
That is the worse F-ing call that I have ever seen @NFL . Please explain what the hell he’s suppose to do?— Brian Mitchell (@BMITCHLIVE30) November 5, 2023
I’m here in the stadium surrounded by Pats fans, and even they said that was one of the worst roughing the passer calls they have seen ♂️— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 5, 2023
Not sure I'll ever fully understand roughing calls.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 5, 2023
The Patriots fall to 2-7 by losing at home to a team that just dealt away two pass rushers at the NFL trade deadline.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 5, 2023
I mean, the DEs weren't the issue here. Looked like Mayo and Davis might have been stunting and it didn't hit well, or Mayo attacked the wrong shoulder https://t.co/btJqrUbbmi— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 5, 2023
Worth going back and listening to Jonathan Vilma's explanation of what happened on Stevenson's 64-yard run. Appeared that Jamin Davis was short on a cross-dog blitz with David Mayo, which cleared a lane for Stevenson.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2023
Jack Del Rio had the iPad out with Davis on the sideline…
RB Antonio Gibson eclipsed 2,500 career rushing yards. He is the 14th player in franchise history to accomplish the feat and first to do so since Alfred Morris in 2013.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 5, 2023
COMMANDERS— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 5, 2023
FLASH GRADES
QB: A-
RB: B+
WR: B+
TE: B
OL: A-
DL: B
LB: B
DB: B+
ST: A-
COACHING: B+
Hell of a game by #13 don’t call it a come back #httc— Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) November 5, 2023
Questionable call …— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) November 5, 2023
Fake an injury to give yourself time to review it. pic.twitter.com/Qls90DD0jL
vibes are pic.twitter.com/YbRk9CtPwt— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
I ain't gone lie, being on the couch on a Sunday is trash man. I miss playing ball— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) November 5, 2023
Washington's rookies are having a day:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2023
CB Emmanuel Forbes has two PBUs
RB Chris Rodriguez had had a big stop in punt coverage (-2 yards on the tackle)
DE Andre Jones had a batted pass
DE KJ Henry had what should've been a strip-sack
Lets give the offense line the love they deserve today.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) November 5, 2023
Charles Leno Jr.
Chris Paul
Tyler Larsen
Sam Cosmi
Andrew Wylie.
They played a great game as a unit. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/CBtpmcUCXn
If I would have known that Martin, Paul, and Larsen could play. pic.twitter.com/jPZ7LuWjms— Bucket (@Bucket_WFTFan) November 5, 2023
Let’s GO!!!!! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LprlJhdf8k— Terence M. Young (@Terence_M_Young) November 5, 2023
