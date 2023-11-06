What are the odds? Washington Commanders are road underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks

The Washington Commanders were road underdogs against the New England Patriots,but pulled out the 20-17 win. That win gets their record to 4-5 for the season, and keeps playoff hopes alive for Ron Rivera and company.

The Commanders are on the road again this week, heading west to take on the Seattle Seahawks. They got blown out on Sunday by the Baltimore Ravens, losing 37-3. The Seahawks are 5-3, and will be looking at this game to get them back on track as they push for a spot in the playoffs.

Washington opens as 6-point road underdogs against the Seahawks. The over/under is 44 1/2, which is up 4 points from last week.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +6, 44 1/2 O/U

Commanders +200

Seahawks -245