The Washington Commanders defeat the New England Patriots 20-17

The Washington Commanders defeated the New England Patriots 20-17 in a game that went back and forth. Washington held on, and was able to stop the Patriots final drive with a Quan Martin interception. The Commanders improved to 4-5, and will start preparing for another road game, this time against the Seattle Seahawks.
3rd Quarter
Terrible Roughing call:
WHAT— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
This is a sack, but instead the refs flagged him for Roughing the Passer?
WHAT ARE WE EVEN DOING HERE? pic.twitter.com/EZSTxcy0Ud
This is a joke. Absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/8ynr9BO8Uh— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 5, 2023
Dean Blandino, on the FOX broadcast RE: the roughing call on K.J. Henry: pic.twitter.com/s9hZccW2rX— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2023
That should've-been sack by KJ Henry would've been huge — for the game and himself. Would've been back-to-back big plays for Washington's rookie D-ends. Andre Jones Jr. had a batted pass on the 2nd-and-10 before that play.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes:
Emmanuel Forbes is having the best game of his rookie season. He posted on IG this weekend that he was back. He may have been on to something.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 5, 2023
He looks like a different guy against the Patriots’ mediocre offense.
Antonio Gibson:
This Antonio Gibson carry was rated R for violence. Two stiff arms. He’s running angry today. pic.twitter.com/TLJImX4n8t— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 5, 2023
Gibson having one of his better games. Making defenders miss; running hard.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 5, 2023
Jahan Dotson TD:
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
A beautiful 33 yard throw from Howell to Jahan Dotson for the score.
Pretty throw. Great catch. Tie game. #HTTC | @Sam7Howell @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/tqSTWjWU4y
Kendall Fuller:
Great play by Kendall Fuller— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 5, 2023
Sam Howell ---> Terry McLaurin:
"Another 3rd and long conversion for Washington!"— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Those are weird words to hear, but Sam Howell is playing very well today. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BUovXAlS4m
Terry McLaurin has picked up nearly 60 yards on back to back plays.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Sheesh!#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/jsPLBd79Qg
No call again:
Not a hold. Got it. pic.twitter.com/y5jh5AC4Xt— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 5, 2023
Pats DB pulls Logan Thomas jersey off his body and no flag. This is getting wacky— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 5, 2023
Joey Slye FG:
Commanders retake the lead on a 30-yard attempt from Slye. Washington and Howell, who has 290 yards on the day, moved 65 yards on eight plays. The score: Washington 20, New England 17— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 5, 2023
High snap, great job by Tress Way— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 5, 2023
Mac Jones miss:
Mac Jones audibled "Uncle Drew! Uncle Drew!" at the line of scrimmage, then launched the deepest attempt he's thrown all day.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Incomplete. pic.twitter.com/qb3RPPD9Sy
Rhamondre Stevenson:
Rhamondre Stevenson bouncing off Jamin Davis and Kam Curl to pick up a first down. pic.twitter.com/f1KIX4OQsY— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 5, 2023
4th Quarter
Hunter Henry OPI:
Hunter Henry flagged for OPI here, and it was about as egregious as it gets. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YvwRf3zs1v— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Chris Rodriguez special teams tackle:
Gonna guess @CROD_JR played LB in high school— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
#WASvsNE: FOX pic.twitter.com/xD0XSVoI5g
CRod with the big tackle!— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 5, 2023
James Smith-Williams:
DE James Smith-Williams walking slowly off the field.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 5, 2023
No catch?:
Every member of the Commanders sideline wants Rivera to challenge this catch.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Deja vu. pic.twitter.com/rcwAAEk2J6
Patriots offense moving back. Gonna be overturned.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 5, 2023
Jamin Davis PBU:
Jamin Davis deflected that. Great play by Davis.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2023
No flag:
No flag for defensive offsides here? Looked like the rusher went early.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
I reckon Howell thought the flag was going to get thrown, which is why he hesitated. pic.twitter.com/KMqSl0TWGX
Mac Jones miss:
Brutal pass by Mac Jones on 3rd & 6. Stevenson had Davis beat and Jones under threw him.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 5, 2023
Terry McLaurin:
Terry McLaurin does the little things. Slides to keep the clock moving. Smart.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 5, 2023
Patriots offsides on the punt:
Wow. New England was offsides on the punt, so it's Washington's ball. First down.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2023
3rd down fail:
Jahan had em on that incompletion to Dyami Brown pic.twitter.com/Mzmr3LeniX— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes:
Another good play by Forbes— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 5, 2023
Quan Martin INT:
COMMANDERS SECURE THE W. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/VZ60rjRlUj— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023
INTERCEPTION.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
GAME.
Mac Jones pass is tipped and Quan Martin hauls it in!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/TorLgIX6yV
