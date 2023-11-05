 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders defeat the New England Patriots 20-17

Washington wins

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders defeated the New England Patriots 20-17 in a game that went back and forth. Washington held on, and was able to stop the Patriots final drive with a Quan Martin interception. The Commanders improved to 4-5, and will start preparing for another road game, this time against the Seattle Seahawks.

3rd Quarter

Terrible Roughing call:

Emmanuel Forbes:

Antonio Gibson:

Jahan Dotson TD:

Kendall Fuller:

Sam Howell ---> Terry McLaurin:

No call again:

Joey Slye FG:

Mac Jones miss:

Rhamondre Stevenson:

4th Quarter

Hunter Henry OPI:

Chris Rodriguez special teams tackle:

James Smith-Williams:

No catch?:

Jamin Davis PBU:

No flag:

Mac Jones miss:

Terry McLaurin:

Patriots offsides on the punt:

3rd down fail:

Emmanuel Forbes:

Quan Martin INT:

