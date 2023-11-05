Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 9 is not over yet, and we've got another game to watch. This is a big game for the AFC playoffs picture, as the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams had high hopes this year, and both have 3 losses coming into this game. Joe Burrow has been hurt, but looks healthy now, and is looking to continue winning. They’re in the best division in the AFC, and need every win. Buffalo has been a very up and down team, but they’re coming off a win and looking for another one tonight.

Who: Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

Where: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

When: November 5, 2023, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Buffalo: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803

Cincinnati: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 806

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Bengals -2 1/2, 50 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Bengals 27 - Bills 24

