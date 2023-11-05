NFL Week 9: Late afternoon games open thread

We have two games on Fox's late afternoon slate this week, and three NFC East teams are involved. P.J. The game of the week is the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Philadelphia Eagles for their first game of the season. Most of the country will be watching to see who will lead the division, and possibly the conference. The New York Giants get Daniel Jones back this week, and they’re going on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders. Former Redskins LB Antonio Pierce will be leading the Raiders for his first game as interim head coach.
FOX
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 pm
New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 pm
CBS only has one late game on today’s schedule. This is an NFC vs AFC game between the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.
CBS
Indianapolis Colts @ Carolina Panthers 4:05 pm
