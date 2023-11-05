Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are visiting the New England Patriots, and they are 2.5-point underdogs. The offense picked up last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sam Howell looked like the franchise QB that Washington fans(and executives) would like him to be. This week, they’re traveling to face Bill Belichick’s 2-6 team. Can Sam Howell put up the same numbers this week? Will Andy Reid Jr. remember that he has running backs?

We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.

Anytime TD scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. +180

Terry McLaurin +185

Jahan Dotson +270

Logan Thomas +320

Antonio Gibson +350

Jamison Crowder +425

Dyami Brown +500

Sam Howell +500

Washington D/ST +700

Chris Rodriguez +950

Byron Pringle +1000

John Bates +1100

Cole Turner +1400

Alex Armah +2200

Bet: Jamison Crowder was a great replacement for Curtis Samuel, and I’m betting on another score vs the Patriots

Sam Howell Passing TDs

Over 1.5 +114

Under 1.5 -145

Bet: Bill Belichick loves playing young QBs, but Howell should be able to get two through the air

Rushing Yards

Brian Robinson Jr

Over 43.5 -110

Under 43.5 -120

Antonio Gibson

Over 9.5 +100

Under 9.5 -130

Sam Howell

Over 14.5 -110

Under 14.5 -120

Bet: Under. Under. Under. Robinson loves rushing against the Eagles, but he might have more trouble this week.

1st drive results

Punt -130

Passing Touchdown +650

Rushing Touchdown +1100

Field goal made +475

Field goal missed +2200

Interception +1300

Fumble lost +1500

Turnover on downs +2000

Bet: Slingin’ Sammy Howell for the opening drive rushing touchdown