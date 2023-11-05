Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are visiting the New England Patriots, and they are 2.5-point underdogs. The offense picked up last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sam Howell looked like the franchise QB that Washington fans(and executives) would like him to be. This week, they’re traveling to face Bill Belichick’s 2-6 team. Can Sam Howell put up the same numbers this week? Will Andy Reid Jr. remember that he has running backs?
We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.
Anytime TD scorer
Brian Robinson Jr. +180
Terry McLaurin +185
Jahan Dotson +270
Logan Thomas +320
Antonio Gibson +350
Jamison Crowder +425
Dyami Brown +500
Sam Howell +500
Washington D/ST +700
Chris Rodriguez +950
Byron Pringle +1000
John Bates +1100
Cole Turner +1400
Alex Armah +2200
Bet: Jamison Crowder was a great replacement for Curtis Samuel, and I’m betting on another score vs the Patriots
Sam Howell Passing TDs
Over 1.5 +114
Under 1.5 -145
Bet: Bill Belichick loves playing young QBs, but Howell should be able to get two through the air
Rushing Yards
Brian Robinson Jr
Over 43.5 -110
Under 43.5 -120
Antonio Gibson
Over 9.5 +100
Under 9.5 -130
Sam Howell
Over 14.5 -110
Under 14.5 -120
Bet: Under. Under. Under. Robinson loves rushing against the Eagles, but he might have more trouble this week.
1st drive results
Punt -130
Passing Touchdown +650
Rushing Touchdown +1100
Field goal made +475
Field goal missed +2200
Interception +1300
Fumble lost +1500
Turnover on downs +2000
Bet: Slingin’ Sammy Howell for the opening drive rushing touchdown
