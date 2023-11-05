NFL Week 9: Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders are now 3-5 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. Next up is a road trip to New England to take on the Patriots. Washington opened as 1 1/2-point road underdogs, and that line has jumped a point in the Patriots’ favor. The Over/Under has dropped 1 1⁄2 points down to 41.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots Friday Injury Report: Two players ruled out#HTTC https://t.co/gKqnsilgMN— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 3, 2023
Matchup: Washington Commanders (3-5) @ New England Patriots (2-6)
Date/Time: November 5th, 2023, 1 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA
TV: FOX
Kenny Albert (play-by-play)
Jonathan Vilma (analyst)
Shannon Spake (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 389, Internet 831
New England: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 232, Internet 821
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +2 1/2, 41 O/U
Commanders +130
Patriots -155
Prediction: Washington 27 - New England 24
Enemy Blog: Pats Pulpit
