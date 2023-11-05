Sunday Morning Football in Frankfurt: Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or remembered to check your fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in Frankfurt this morning. The Kansas City Chiefs are “hosting” the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in the fourth game of the NFL International Series for the 2023-24 season. This is the first game in Germany, and there will be another one between the Colts and Patriots next week.

This week’s Frankfurt game is an a matchup between two of the top teams in the AFC. The Dolphins are coming off a big 31-17 win over their division rivals, the New England Patriots. The Chiefs just lost a head scratcher to their division rivals, the Denver Broncos 24-9. The Dolphins have been in Germany all week, and teams that have arrived overseas first have won this season. Will that trend continue today?

Who: Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

Where: Deutsche Bank Park | Frankfurt, Germany

When: November 5, 2023, 9:30 a.m.

TV: NFL Network

Rich Eisen (play-by-play)

Dan Orlovsky (analyst)

Jason McCourty (analyst)

Stacey Dales (sideline)

Sara Walsh (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Miami: Sirius 134, XM/SXM 391, Internet 819

Kansas City: Sirius 133, XM/SXM 228, Internet 815

National Stream: Sirius 109, XM/SXM 227, Internet 964

National Radio Coverage: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Bill Rosinski, Mike Mayock

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, NFL+

DraftKings odds: Chiefs -1 1/2, 50 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Dolphins 29

SB Nation Blogs: The Phinsider | Arrowhead Pride

