Sunday Morning Football in Frankfurt: Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or remembered to check your fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in Frankfurt this morning. The Kansas City Chiefs are “hosting” the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in the fourth game of the NFL International Series for the 2023-24 season. This is the first game in Germany, and there will be another one between the Colts and Patriots next week.
This week’s Frankfurt game is an a matchup between two of the top teams in the AFC. The Dolphins are coming off a big 31-17 win over their division rivals, the New England Patriots. The Chiefs just lost a head scratcher to their division rivals, the Denver Broncos 24-9. The Dolphins have been in Germany all week, and teams that have arrived overseas first have won this season. Will that trend continue today?
Who: Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
Where: Deutsche Bank Park | Frankfurt, Germany
When: November 5, 2023, 9:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network
Rich Eisen (play-by-play)
Dan Orlovsky (analyst)
Jason McCourty (analyst)
Stacey Dales (sideline)
Sara Walsh (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
Miami: Sirius 134, XM/SXM 391, Internet 819
Kansas City: Sirius 133, XM/SXM 228, Internet 815
National Stream: Sirius 109, XM/SXM 227, Internet 964
National Radio Coverage: Westwood One
National Radio Broadcast Team: Bill Rosinski, Mike Mayock
DraftKings odds: Chiefs -1 1/2, 50 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Dolphins 29
SB Nation Blogs: The Phinsider | Arrowhead Pride
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...