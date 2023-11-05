The Washington Commanders are down 14-10 to the New England Patriots at halftime

1st Quarter
Coin toss:
Patriots win the toss and defer.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2023
Antonio Gibson punt return:
That 37-yard return by Antonio Gibson is his longest this season.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2023
3 and out:
Commanders start the day with a three-and-out. Dotson dropped a pass on third and 2— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 5, 2023
Dotson's gotta catch that, but Howell's gotta give him a better throw. Especially given the time/space he had.— michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) November 5, 2023
Rhamondre Stevenson vs Jamin Davis:
Stevenson toasted Jamin Davis on that third down completion— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 5, 2023
Mac Jones 4th down miss:
Mac misses wide open 4th down conversion. Woof. Good news for Commanders— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 5, 2023
Dyami Brown sighting:
Good to see Dyami Brown getting involved early. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 5, 2023
Antonio Gibson:
Antonio Gibson spin-cycle. #HTTC | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/NiATpg5vba— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Brian Robinson first down:
BRob plows forward on third and one. Commanders keep the chains moving— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 5, 2023
3rd down fail:
This 3rd-and-1 play never had a chance because the snap was high, but it looks like the Patriots were all over it regardless. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/C89dqccgUr— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Joey Slye FG:
Joey Slye gets the Commanders on the board first with a 37-yard attempt. Ends a nine-play, 42-yard drive— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 5, 2023
James Smith-Williams pressure:
Another solid stop from the defense. Also a nice pressure from James Smith-Williams on first down— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 5, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes:
Great job by Emmanuel Forbes on 3rd down in coverage.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 5, 2023
That was his best targeted rep in a while. It came against a pedestrian WR running a lazy route, but you'll take it. #Commanders
Sam Howell —-> Byron Pringle:
Terry McLaurin no call:
McLaurin can't haul in the deep pass.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Arguably could throw the flag for DPI here - defender clearly not going for the ball but just looking to interfere with McLaurin in the process of the catch.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/O7yIc4FTLt
November 5, 2023
2nd Quarter
Antonio Gibson screen:
That was a great play design on that WR screen for Antonio Gibson— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 5, 2023
Brian Robinson TD:
Untouched for @BrianR_4's 7th TD of the season— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
#WASvsNE: FOX
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Brian Robinson Jr busts out and finds the endzone, with a big assist from a nice Terry McLaurin block.
Commanders lead 10-0!#HTTC | @BrianR_4
John Bates and Terry McLaurin do a good job of clearing out that edge and getting BRob into the endzone ... the right side of the line got the job done but it wasnt pretty setting the edge - Wylie probably a little lucky not to be called for a hold there— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) November 5, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes PBU:
PBU by Emmanuel Forbes Jr. on third down. Patriots punting the ball again— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 5, 2023
Mad Jones:
The Commanders have made Mac Jones very angry. pic.twitter.com/z4o1xInloV— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Brian Robinson fumble:
Brian Robinson Jr fumbles the ball at the end of this run and the Patriots recover.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Tavai got him with the perfect peanut-punch.#HTTC
Patriots TD:
Patriots answer with a @MacJones_10 to @Hunter_Henry84 TD! #ForeverNE— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023
: #WASvsNE on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc pic.twitter.com/haXWNzctad
This was really good analytical work from Jonathan Vilma. Explains why Jamin Davis was the culprit on the long TD run allowed. Then cameras have JDR giving him an ear full. pic.twitter.com/UvDeSpQYON— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 5, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:
Very nice play here from Howell.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Stayed calm in the pocket and worked his progressions to find Jahan Dotson for a good chunk of yards.#HTTC
Sam Howell sack:
This is an example of a sack that people will blame on the line that probably isn’t. This free blitzed is unaccounted for, forces Howell to run way backwards. Leno’s guy gets him but Leno isn’t blocking to that depth. pic.twitter.com/p8lNdUNVVV— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 5, 2023
A misidentified blitz … Logan Thomas was staying in to help chip and missed the lb blitzing behind him … of course then Sam goes and runs for 20 for a first, that’s the good with the bad https://t.co/EZwlTfgqup— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) November 5, 2023
Sam Howell scramble:
Sam Howell, on 3rd and 23, picks up a first down on his feet!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Wow!#HTTC | @Sam7Howell
Dyami Brown drop:
The Commanders receivers have not been helping Sam Howell today.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
This was a perfect pass, and Dyami Brown couldn't catch it. pic.twitter.com/LIlynax8LC
Sam Howell INT:
Sam Howell intercepted in the endzone.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 5, 2023
Horrible throw, which is a shame because it had been an excellent drive from Howell up until this point. pic.twitter.com/hTIoaF2z6K
