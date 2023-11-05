 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Washington Commanders are down 14-10 to the New England Patriots at halftime

Go ahead drive ended in a turnover

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Antonio Gibson punt return:

3 and out:

Rhamondre Stevenson vs Jamin Davis:

Mac Jones 4th down miss:

Dyami Brown sighting:

Antonio Gibson:

Brian Robinson first down:

3rd down fail:

Joey Slye FG:

James Smith-Williams pressure:

Emmanuel Forbes:

Sam Howell —-> Byron Pringle:

Terry McLaurin no call:

2nd Quarter

Antonio Gibson screen:

Brian Robinson TD:

Emmanuel Forbes PBU:

Mad Jones:

Brian Robinson fumble:

Patriots TD:

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell sack:

Sam Howell scramble:

Dyami Brown drop:

Sam Howell INT:

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots: Everything you need to know for the Week 9 game

View all 17 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...