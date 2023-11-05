 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 9: Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots 1st Quarter

Washington visits the Patriots

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders are now 3-5 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. Next up is a road trip to New England to take on the Patriots. Washington opened as 1 1/2-point road underdogs, and that line has jumped a point in the Patriots’ favor. The Over/Under has dropped 1 12 points down to 41.

Injury Report

Matchup: Washington Commanders (3-5) @ New England Patriots (2-6)

Date/Time: November 5th, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

TV: FOX

Kenny Albert (play-by-play)

Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

Shannon Spake (sideline)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 389, Internet 831

New England: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 232, Internet 821

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +2 1/2, 41 O/U

Commanders +130

Patriots -155

Prediction: Washington 27 - New England 24

Enemy Blog: Pats Pulpit

