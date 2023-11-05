Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and they ruled out WR Curtis Samuel(toe) and OL Ricky Stromberg(knee). Washington signed LB Jabril Cox and DB Tariq Castro-Fields from the practice squad to fill the roster spots opened up by the trades of Chase Young and Montez Sweat. They also elevated Alex Akingbulu and Nolan Laufenberg from the practice squad to add more depth to the offensive line.

Percy Butler(calf) was the only player listed as questionable for today’s game, but he is active. Christian Holmes rejoins the active lineup after being inactive for several weeks.

TE4 Curtis Hodges is inactive for another game along with UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley. Both offensive linemen that were elevated for today’s game are inactive. Tariq Castro-Fields was signed to the roster this week, but he’s inactive. Jabril Cox was also signed this week, and will be active for special teams.

Washington Inactives

WR Curtis Samuel

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

OL Ricky Stromberg

OT Alex Akingbulu

OL Nolan Laufenberg

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Patriots Inactives