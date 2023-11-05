All aTwitter: 5 November 2023 - Congrats to Montez Sweat for getting his bag from Chicago

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Show 'em what we're capable of@BankofAmerica | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/HvUzisWNHZ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 5, 2023
New #Bears edge Montez Sweat has agreed to a massive 4-year extension worth $98M in new money — $24.5M average per year. He gets $72,865,360 guaranteed with the total deal being worth $105M.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2023
The deal was done by @KlutchSports agents Damarius Bilbo & Kelton Crenshaw. pic.twitter.com/aRQQdGROZZ
His $24.5M APY is the fifth-highest among edge rushers, behind Nick Bosa ($34M), T.J. Watt ($28M), Joey Bosa ($27M) and Myles Garrett ($25M). https://t.co/26HETLKfy1— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 4, 2023
Even after the Sweat extension the #Bears still rank top 10 in projected cap room next year. Around $55M in effective cap space.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 4, 2023
On the road again @Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/LiyHEWv6KR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 4, 2023
Sam Howell....— Ashburning (@johnnylocal) November 4, 2023
Commanders fines from Week 8:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 4, 2023
S Kam Curl - $16,391, unnecessary roughness in 4Q
TE Logan Thomas - $10,927, crackback in 2Q
William Jackson III, who was traded to the Steelers almost exactly a year ago, has the fifth-largest cap hit for the Commanders this season. https://t.co/Yw0ESYKZNd— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 4, 2023
Raiders’ owner Mark Davis demonstrated again this week that he will not let money influence how he operates his franchise: The firings of HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler and some of the coaching staff will cost Davis approximately $85 million.https://t.co/9oOXANFevF— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2023
We need more knowledgeable reporters and beat writers like this here in the states! #NFL pic.twitter.com/hxNvpgLu52— Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) November 4, 2023
