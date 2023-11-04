Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Two offensive linemen elevated from the practice squad

The Washington Commanders announced they are elevating two offensive linemen from their practice squad for tomorrow’s away game against the New England Patriots. OT Alex Akingbulu and C/G Nolan Laufenberg are both being elevated for the first time this season. Laufenberg was just re-signed to the practice squad this week.

The Washington Commanders ruled WR Curtis Samuel and rookie OL Ricky Stromberg out yesterday. Stromberg suffered a knee injury during last week’s loss to the Eagles, and was spotted on crutches at practice. He could land on injured reserve, so Washington is adding some depth to the roster for tomorrow’s game.