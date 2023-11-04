Future Hogs - Week 9: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

Several top teams were looking to bounce back from losses in Week 9 of the college football season. After a hard-fought loss to Ohio State, Penn State struggled but eventually put away Indiana. USC, after losing to Utah, needed 50 points and all 60 minutes to defeat California. Some teams that needed to bounce back couldn’t get it done. UNC suffered another loss to an unranked ACC foe in Georgia Tech. Top teams Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, and Washington continued their winning ways.

There are a few marquee matchups to look forward to in Week 10. Alabama will take on LSU in a game that might decide who represents the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game. USC will try to knock Washington from the ranks of the unbeaten. Even though Georgia is rolling, they will face a Missouri team that almost beat them last year and is even more talented. After suffering their first loss, Oklahoma will look to get back on track against in-state rival Oklahoma State.

Below are just a few players who had good weeks and might be able to help improve the Commanders’ roster. Let me know what you think of these prospects and feel free to post players that stood out to you.

Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

A few years ago, when Devin Leary was at NC State, there were many who thought he’d be a top draft prospect. Injury and inconsistent play has hurt him, resulting in his transfer to Kentucky to replace Will Levis. He’s had an up and down season, but there are games where you see his potential. The 6’1”, 217 lb senior had one of those games against Tennessee. He was decisive, getting the ball out quick, and his ball placement allowed receivers to run after the catch. In a loss, Leary went 28 of 39 for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

Devin Leary to Barion Brown for a touchdown! #BBN pic.twitter.com/yNXv1N2VBX — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) October 29, 2023

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Tennessee lost a lot of talented players to last years draft, but they still have some good players on their squad. Jaylin Wright is one of those players. The 5’11”, 210 lb junior has excellent vision and is shifty in the open field. He put up 120 yards on just 11 carries in a win over Kentucky.

Ricky White, WR, UNLV

UNLV had a touch loss to Fresno State, but it wasn’t because of Ricky White. The junior transfer from Michigan State was the centerpiece of the Rebels’ offense. White has the ability to make touch catches downfield and turn short passes into long runs after the catch. He had seven catches for 152 yards and two TDs.

Bryson Nesbit, TE, UNC

Drake Maye has a ton of playmakers on offense and it is clear that Bryson Nesbit is one of his favorites. The 6’5”, 235 lb TE is a mismatch because he’s faster than most linebackers and bigger than most safeties. Nesbit shows an ability to track the ball downfield and make tough catches in a crowd. Against Georgia Tech, Nesbit had three catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Drake Maye to Bryson Nesbit pic.twitter.com/mtSo4IS3ah — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) October 29, 2023

Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Fun Fact: Olu Fashanu played high school football at Gonzaga with Caleb Williams. He is also arguably the best tackle prospect in college football. Fashanu has the size, length, and athleticism that NFL teams covet. Couple that with excellent footwork and technique and its easy to see why he might be the first offensive lineman off the board in 2024. What I’d like to see Fashanu improve is his strength. It doesn’t happen often, but some power rushers have given him trouble. Fashanu is #74, near the bottom of the video.

I’ll be showing this effortless 50 yard bomb to anyone who says “Drew Allar sucks” from now on. There are bigger problems at play here that are holding him back. He can be better, but he’s not the issue AT ALL

pic.twitter.com/zUcyHCnmJw — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) October 28, 2023

Gabriel Murphy, DE, UCLA

Last week, I highlighted UCLA’s DE Laitu Latu. This week, it’s another Bruin edge rusher in Gabriel Murphy. The 6’3”, 260 lb redshirt junior is powerful, explosive, and quick. He also has a set of pass rush moves that he knows how to deploy. Murphy had five tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and a half sack in a win over Colorado.

#UCLA EDGE Gabriel Murphy is so slippery and explosive, winning from multiple alignments with his speed. Has undeniable traits and a relentless motor to win on an inside and outside track.



He’s my favorite OLB/EDGE in the ‘24 class. Top 50 potential. pic.twitter.com/WvL0FRmidg — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 23, 2023

Levelle Bailey, LB, Fresno State

With eight total tackles, a pass breakup, and an interception to seal the Bulldogs win over UNLV, senior Levelle Bailey made an impact. What stands out to me most is his alertness in zone coverage. He does a good job of following the QB’s eyes and getting into the passing lane to make plays. It reminds me of how Nick Bolton played at Missouri.

LEVELLE BAILEY CALLS GAME!!!

pic.twitter.com/iJQbmclWs1 — Sidelines - FresnoState (@SSN_FresnoState) October 29, 2023

Tysheem Johnson, CB Oregon

Oregon held Utah’s offense in check all day long thanks in large part to Tysheem Johnson. The junior cornerback mostly played in the slot, taking away his assignment as a receiving option much of the day. He had with two tackles and two interceptions.

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

When the draft rolls around, Kamren Kinchens should be one of the top safety prospects. He does it all for Miami, from dropping into deep coverage to playing in the box. He has great instincts and is quick to break on the ball in the air. The junior had nine tackles, two PBUs, and a pick six in the Hurricanes’ win over Virginia.

LaJohntay Wester, WR/PR, Florida Atlantic

Washington has had luck with players from Florida Atlantic in the past. Maybe they should consider adding junior LaJohntay Wester to the roster. At only 167 lbs, Wester is slight. But he is also quick, elusive, and productive. In a win over UNC Charlotte, Wester had 10 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a touchdown this season.

Incredible awareness and body control from FAU LaJohntay Wester to get his foot down in bounds on this TD grab



Big night the Wester in the Owls 38-16 win over Charlotte.



10 receptions. 149 yards. 2 touchdowns



pic.twitter.com/WqURaqgUvD — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) October 28, 2023