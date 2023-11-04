All aTwitter: 4 November 2023 - The Commanders will play football in Foxborough on Sunday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
QB1 pic.twitter.com/FWwloZXehs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 3, 2023
Washington announced it has signed CB Tariq Castro-Fields and LB Jabril Cox to the active roster. Both can help on special teams.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2023
Injury report/game status: pic.twitter.com/s37Z34Ui0P— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2023
Logan Paulsen on the Commanders' trading Chase Young to the 49ers:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 3, 2023
"It just felt like the team and Chase were ready to move on from each other and this was the result of that."
When asked why WSH didn't get more for him? "I just don't think the market was there for him."
Ron Rivera had a press conference today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 3, 2023
He answered five questions about the Chase Young and Montez Sweat trades.
The 6th question about the trades, Rivera had enough.
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZwMKe28ERk
Great line from Commanders DLine coach Jeff Zgonina after trades of Chase Young, Montez Sweat: “Everything's a possibility. Every time you step out your car, you can be fired in this business. There's only one person safe in this building. That's the guy that owns the team or the…— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 3, 2023
Montez Sweat wrote a Thank You to the Commanders and their fans on Instagramhttps://t.co/YlcVulyN0r pic.twitter.com/ZIL6AOrs0b— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 3, 2023
I swear to god nobody loves TEs more than Commanders fans lol— Rant (hates RD1 TEs) Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) November 3, 2023
Analytics guy says TE is a value (in the sense of the top guys being paid like mid tier WRs) and fans are thinking we taking a TE in round 1
Yes, a TE can do a lot for your offense; taking one in Round 1 is moronic
Lots of folks re-posting this, thinking it's a case for drafting tight end high (in particular, Brock Bowers). I disagree. Yes, top tight ends are probably under compensated, but really good ones (many of the best) can be found on Days 2 and 3. https://t.co/YIreE5PcYr— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) November 3, 2023
if the commanders follow the eagles approach of maximizing draft surplus value while obtaining positional diversity, I expect them to draft low-value positions in the 2nd & 3rd rounds (like TE) so that the decreased rookie salaries subsidize the lower positional value. not bowers https://t.co/bAtiq1rHUP pic.twitter.com/ECmVW9SLvn— Colin Dunphy (still a homer) (@mofopod) November 3, 2023
Josh Harris interview w @SBJ— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 3, 2023
The Commanders are spending what Harris called “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on consultants and preliminary plans as they think about their stadium options right now. Since August, former Atlanta Hawks COO Thad Sheely has been leading this…
Harris and 26North are effectively treating the Commanders as a portfolio company, with partner Evan Zemsky leading a group that ensures strategic alignment between the football team and the firm, while providing advice on key issues.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 3, 2023
“The Commanders are very important to my…
QB Accuracy over expected!— Joseph Hefner (@josephjefe) November 2, 2023
How much more (or less) accurate does @FTNData chart your fave QB than the @nflfastR completion probability model thinks he should be based on down, distance, game state, ADOT, etc??
MIN going from Cousins (#4) to Dobbs (#28)
CC: @realfrankbrank pic.twitter.com/4uOePROk24
— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) November 4, 2023
1. Jimmy Garropolo - 9
2. Patrick Mahomes - 8
3. Josh Allen - 8
4. Jordan Love - 8
5. Jalen Hurts - 8
6. Mac Jones - 8
7. Sam Howell - 8
8. Matthew… pic.twitter.com/W1cHUQVhxy
Most air yards by a Quarterback this season:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 4, 2023
1) #Vikings Kirk Cousins - 1,340
2) #Dolphins Tua - 1,248
3) #Rams Matthew Stafford - 1,228
4) #Bills Josh Allen - 1,225
5) #Eagles Jalen Hurts - 1,223
6) #Commanders Sam Howell - 1,222
7) #Lions Jared Goff - 1,182
8) #49ers Brock… https://t.co/eznYVCLiKh pic.twitter.com/e4Q4p2ir8V
#Steelers LB Cole Holcomb has been discharged after spending the night in the hospital as a precaution because of the serious knee injury he suffered Thursday night.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2023
Holcomb is out for the season and will need surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery. A significant loss… pic.twitter.com/Kaup7hgTLc
The Raiders players were dancing and chanting this morning before practice! A completely new vibe happening here in Las Vegas! #raiders #lasvegasraiders #nfl pic.twitter.com/O2Gt60XWb9— Darrell Craig Harris-SI Raiders Today (@GlobalPhotopro) November 3, 2023
ODDS Next #NFL HC Fire:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 3, 2023
1) #Commanders Ron Rivera, 3/2 (+150)
2) #Bears Matt Eberflus, 2/1
3) #Packers Matt Lafleur, 6/1
4) #Chargers Brandon Staley, 11/1
5) #Buccaneers Todd Bowles, 12/1
6) #Vikings Kevin O'Connell, 14/1
7) #Titans Mike Vrabel, 16/1
8) #Saints Dennis Allen,… pic.twitter.com/KfgTIE1d2X
Take this FWIW but: Per source that had a candid convo with Chase Young's dad directly, CY is considering retiring after his next contract is up due to long-term health concerns. Also said he never truly wanted to play in DC, always pref. to get away from home.#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/zcba96aHRB— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) November 3, 2023
Les Paul ripping on his Gibson Les Paul guitar in the early 1950s pic.twitter.com/yhBoPa5paI— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 3, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...