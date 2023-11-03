Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Two players signed on defense

The Washington Commanders announced two roster moves after today's practice. The team has signed LB Jabril Cox and DB Tariq Castro-Fields from the practice squad. Both players have been elevated for game days over the last few weeks for special teams snaps.

Washington didn't announce the corresponding moves for the team's 16-man practice squad. One possible move would be placing rookie OL Ricky Stromberg on injured reserve. He suffered a knee injury vs the Eagles last week, and was on crutches. He's already been ruled out of the Patriots game on Sunday.

WR Curtis Samuel was also injured(toe) against the Eagles. He won't be playing on Sunday, and there haven't been any updates about the severity of this new injury. Samuel was questionable going into that game with a foot injury. Jamison Crowder stepped up with Samuel out and scored his first touchdown since he's been back with Washington.