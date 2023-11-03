Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots Friday Injury Report: Two players ruled out

The Washington Commanders have ruled out two players for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Both players were injured in last week’s loss to the Eagles, and neither was able to practice this week. Curtis Samuel was dealing with a foot injury last week, but he left the game with a toe injury. Rookie OL Ricky Stromberg suffered a knee injury, and was seen on crutches after practice yesterday. He is expected to go on injured reserve, likely ending his season.

Washington only listed one player as questionable. Safety Percy Butler has been limited this week with a calf injury, but had a full practice today. He should be ready to go on Sunday. Tight end Logan Thomas was limited on Wednesday with a heel injury, but was a full participant the rest of the week.

Week 9 game status:

-- C Ricky Stromberg and WR Curtis Samuel are out

OUT

OL Ricky Stromberg - Suffered a kneed injury vs the Eagles, on crutches at practice

WR Curtis Samuel - Suffered a toe injury vs the Eagles

Questionable

S Percy Butler - Dealing with a calf injury, but was a full participant in Friday’s practice

No injury designation

TE Logan Thomas - Another full practice as he deals with a heel injury