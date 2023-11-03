All aTwitter: 3 November 2023 - Sam Howell’s pressure-to-sack percentage hit career lows in the past two games (that’s a good thing)

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Kicked off Salute to Service month with a visit to @WRNMMC_DHA@USAA | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2023
108 yards and a TD for @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/1DBuxa3XV7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2023
.@LoganThomasSr_6 was 'd on Sunday@VHCHealth | full video ⤵️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2023
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/Dd585bSOm2— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 2, 2023
Man. This stinks. Good dude. https://t.co/Yx6PUSeFqZ— John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2023
Sending all our thoughts to @ColeHolcomb_ https://t.co/TTHEGhYDGh— NFLPA (@NFLPA) November 3, 2023
I feel for Cole Holcomb. Was having a good year. Brutal injury.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 3, 2023
Commanders practice looks different today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023
No Chase Young.
No Montez Sweat.
Next man up mentality. Pay attention to Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams. pic.twitter.com/FLTBufcRWA
Jack Del Rio: "We'll adjust as we need to. Bottom line we've played with James and Casey before, Efe. The two young guys will get some opportunities now: Andre and K.J. We're excited to see them compete."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2023
Montez Sweat and Chase Young were on expiring contracts.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023
Washington traded them.
Kam Curl is on the final year of his contract as well, but he's staying put.
About the direction of the franchise Kam said, "right now, I'm just thinking about the Patriots." pic.twitter.com/81gXujwBuA
I loved this from Commanders WR @JahanDotson.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023
I asked Jahan if he was able to say goodbye to Chase Young and Montez Sweat.
He told me, "I texted Chase saying I need that jersey when we play the Niners and I told Tez to send me one as well." pic.twitter.com/grtrtl83l1
It was definitely weird going into the Commanders locker room today and not seeing Chase Young or Montez Sweat.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023
Team captain Terry McLaurin said, "we know that this is a business and things like this happen. We can't let it trickle into next week." pic.twitter.com/weN2EqU8ZL
Jonathan Allen on Commanders trades: “It’s business. It’s football.” pic.twitter.com/wX5lSruocU— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 2, 2023
#HTTC Daron Payne Locker Room Interview Reaction Video— Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) November 2, 2023
The players probably don’t feel how you feel. pic.twitter.com/GVpTo30gCd
Still only 51 on the roster. Will be interesting to see who takes the spots of 90 & 99 https://t.co/VRIJe5hR6U— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) November 2, 2023
The Commanders have signed G Nolan Laufenberg to the practice squad.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 2, 2023
More IOL depth needed with Ricky Stromberg possibly/likely out several weeks with a knee injury.
Here's a look at the Commanders' in-house 2023 sack leader standing next to Jonathan Allen. pic.twitter.com/2YQaZOogxi— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 2, 2023
Bieniemy on the OL last week: Communication up front was better. That's not a knock on anyone else; they were in synch. Now, just because it happened last week we have to make sure we reproduce what we did... Want those guys overcommunicating; that starts with the center."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2023
Bieniemy on the O vs. Philly: "We played good enough to entertain folks; we didn't win. Did we play well? Yes. Did we do enough to win? Absolutely not."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington wonders if Washington Commanders fans can survive “The Process.” Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/M7VWAYgayK— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 2, 2023
Today’s @WindowNation Poll of the day!@kevinsheehanDC @TheDentonDay #HTTC— The Team 980 (@team980) November 2, 2023
Would you want Bill Belichick to me the next Head Coach of the #Commanders
Checked in with a few people and there’s “no truth” to the future Belichick and Washington speculation that’s been thrown around. Has not been discussed.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 1, 2023
This is Eugene Shen speaking to a FAU MBA Sports Management class in 2021— T M (@reshmanuel) November 2, 2023
A nice look into the new #Commanders SVP of Football Strategy discussing analytics' impact on org structure, trade charts, contracts, the value of TEs...& more@CraigHoffman #HTTC https://t.co/zvwx2JO0Wk
If you start putting up Christmas decorations and playing Christmas music i mean this from the bottom of my heart… i hope ya thanksgiving turkey catches fire and ya mac n cheese is not seasoned— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 2, 2023
A look at how well CBs have done preventing separation (all coverage snaps included) and how often they're targeted. pic.twitter.com/9NJuMq2uDK— Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) November 2, 2023
Wide Receiver Annual Salary vs Total EPA. Filtered at $8M or more in annual salary and minimum of 47 routes on the year. EPA data from @SumerSports pic.twitter.com/7mwSFxSXYb— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 2, 2023
sam howell’s best game by epa/play may have been his first game against the eagles, but his best overall performance may have been his second game against the eagles because he went from worst to first in converting pressures to sacks and he greatly improved his success rate. pic.twitter.com/8n5VDfw1Bu— Colin Dunphy (still a homer) (@mofopod) November 2, 2023
Highest passer rating on throws 25+ yards down field— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) November 2, 2023
Brock Purdy 142.2
Kirk Cousins 129.5
C.J. Stroud 127.1
Russell Wilson 124.3
Sam Howell 121.9
he's starting to believe, pic.twitter.com/gftursWkQc— Colin Dunphy (still a homer) (@mofopod) November 2, 2023
TRENDING: #Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling says having to travel to Germany for #Dolphins game "Sucks"— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2023
"Yeah, it sucks, I've got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days."
"I know we've got a lot of fans over in Germany, so I'm grateful that we get to give them… pic.twitter.com/Te1rHmAMum
Welcome to Chicago, @_sweat9! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J9BhIzWbZu— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 1, 2023
This is so wild.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023
Here is Montez Sweat as a member of the Chicago Bears.
Montez told the Chicago media, "it definitely feels like a new beginning. It's a fresh start." pic.twitter.com/XOcaDTQSjy
⬇️— VILLE- 3 POINT STANS POD BEARS/BULLS/CUBS (@3PointStansPod) November 1, 2023
How ya’ll miss Montez Sweat mention that he ain’t really thinking about the extension his agent is handling it…
See I’m telling you the media and Bears twitter will twist words and make ya’ll go crazy and wig out for nothing! #BEARDOWN #DABEARS pic.twitter.com/9xgHkLg0hC
Reporter: “So if (Montez Sweat) does get an extension before you, would that not sit right with you?”— Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) November 1, 2023
Jaylon Johnson: “No it wouldn’t, for sure” pic.twitter.com/OfNUAmsXFT
"I felt like it was the best deal to be had."— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 2, 2023
More from John Lynch on the recent trade with the Washington Commanders for DL Chase Young
Buckeyes in the Bay @nbsmallerbear | @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/seN5kMolq0— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2023
I'll always remember the day Chase Young's dad called into the show and had a pleasant conversation about his Young being under-appreciated. Crazy he was traded one day later. 49ers fans may find this radio call from his dad interesting. https://t.co/8WreJw3Me3— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 1, 2023
The Commanders have picked in the top-5 four times since 2010.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 2, 2023
Three are still in the NFL. None are still with Washington, meanwhile two are with the 49ers.
2010: Trent Williams (SF)
2012: Robert Griffin III (retired)
2015: Brandon Scherff (JAX)
2020: Chase Young (SF)
If I’m in the draft room for the Washington Commanders, here’s what I’m looking for to improve the roster… pic.twitter.com/E9cEQBHlwI— Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) November 2, 2023
Loading comments...