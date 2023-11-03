All aTwitter: 3 November 2023 - Sam Howell’s pressure-to-sack percentage hit career lows in the past two games (that’s a good thing)

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Kicked off Salute to Service month with a visit to @WRNMMC_DHA@USAA | #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2023

108 yards and a TD for @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/1DBuxa3XV7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2023

I feel for Cole Holcomb. Was having a good year. Brutal injury. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 3, 2023

Commanders practice looks different today.



No Chase Young.

No Montez Sweat.



Next man up mentality. Pay attention to Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams. pic.twitter.com/FLTBufcRWA — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Jack Del Rio: "We'll adjust as we need to. Bottom line we've played with James and Casey before, Efe. The two young guys will get some opportunities now: Andre and K.J. We're excited to see them compete." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2023

Montez Sweat and Chase Young were on expiring contracts.



Washington traded them.



Kam Curl is on the final year of his contract as well, but he's staying put.



About the direction of the franchise Kam said, "right now, I'm just thinking about the Patriots." pic.twitter.com/81gXujwBuA — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

I loved this from Commanders WR @JahanDotson.



I asked Jahan if he was able to say goodbye to Chase Young and Montez Sweat.



He told me, "I texted Chase saying I need that jersey when we play the Niners and I told Tez to send me one as well." pic.twitter.com/grtrtl83l1 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

It was definitely weird going into the Commanders locker room today and not seeing Chase Young or Montez Sweat.



Team captain Terry McLaurin said, "we know that this is a business and things like this happen. We can't let it trickle into next week." pic.twitter.com/weN2EqU8ZL — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Jonathan Allen on Commanders trades: “It’s business. It’s football.” pic.twitter.com/wX5lSruocU — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 2, 2023

#HTTC Daron Payne Locker Room Interview Reaction Video



The players probably don’t feel how you feel. ‍ pic.twitter.com/GVpTo30gCd — Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) November 2, 2023

Still only 51 on the roster. Will be interesting to see who takes the spots of 90 & 99 https://t.co/VRIJe5hR6U — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) November 2, 2023

The Commanders have signed G Nolan Laufenberg to the practice squad.



More IOL depth needed with Ricky Stromberg possibly/likely out several weeks with a knee injury. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 2, 2023

Here's a look at the Commanders' in-house 2023 sack leader standing next to Jonathan Allen. pic.twitter.com/2YQaZOogxi — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 2, 2023

Bieniemy on the OL last week: Communication up front was better. That's not a knock on anyone else; they were in synch. Now, just because it happened last week we have to make sure we reproduce what we did... Want those guys overcommunicating; that starts with the center." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2023

Bieniemy on the O vs. Philly: "We played good enough to entertain folks; we didn't win. Did we play well? Yes. Did we do enough to win? Absolutely not." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington wonders if Washington Commanders fans can survive “The Process.” Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/M7VWAYgayK — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 2, 2023

Today’s @WindowNation Poll of the day!@kevinsheehanDC @TheDentonDay #HTTC



Would you want Bill Belichick to me the next Head Coach of the #Commanders — The Team 980 (@team980) November 2, 2023

Checked in with a few people and there’s “no truth” to the future Belichick and Washington speculation that’s been thrown around. Has not been discussed. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 1, 2023

This is Eugene Shen speaking to a FAU MBA Sports Management class in 2021



A nice look into the new #Commanders SVP of Football Strategy discussing analytics' impact on org structure, trade charts, contracts, the value of TEs...& more@CraigHoffman #HTTC https://t.co/zvwx2JO0Wk — T M (@reshmanuel) November 2, 2023

If you start putting up Christmas decorations and playing Christmas music i mean this from the bottom of my heart… i hope ya thanksgiving turkey catches fire and ya mac n cheese is not seasoned — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 2, 2023

A look at how well CBs have done preventing separation (all coverage snaps included) and how often they're targeted. pic.twitter.com/9NJuMq2uDK — Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) November 2, 2023

Wide Receiver Annual Salary vs Total EPA. Filtered at $8M or more in annual salary and minimum of 47 routes on the year. EPA data from @SumerSports pic.twitter.com/7mwSFxSXYb — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 2, 2023

sam howell’s best game by epa/play may have been his first game against the eagles, but his best overall performance may have been his second game against the eagles because he went from worst to first in converting pressures to sacks and he greatly improved his success rate. pic.twitter.com/8n5VDfw1Bu — Colin Dunphy (still a homer) (@mofopod) November 2, 2023

Highest passer rating on throws 25+ yards down field



Brock Purdy 142.2

Kirk Cousins 129.5

C.J. Stroud 127.1

Russell Wilson 124.3

Sam Howell 121.9 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) November 2, 2023

he's starting to believe, pic.twitter.com/gftursWkQc — Colin Dunphy (still a homer) (@mofopod) November 2, 2023

TRENDING: #Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling says having to travel to Germany for #Dolphins game "Sucks"



"Yeah, it sucks, I've got to find a babysitter for my dogs for a couple days."



"I know we've got a lot of fans over in Germany, so I'm grateful that we get to give them… pic.twitter.com/Te1rHmAMum — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2023

This is so wild.



Here is Montez Sweat as a member of the Chicago Bears.



Montez told the Chicago media, "it definitely feels like a new beginning. It's a fresh start." pic.twitter.com/XOcaDTQSjy — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

⬇️



How ya’ll miss Montez Sweat mention that he ain’t really thinking about the extension his agent is handling it…



See I’m telling you the media and Bears twitter will twist words and make ya’ll go crazy and wig out for nothing! #BEARDOWN #DABEARS pic.twitter.com/9xgHkLg0hC — VILLE- 3 POINT STANS POD BEARS/BULLS/CUBS (@3PointStansPod) November 1, 2023

Reporter: “So if (Montez Sweat) does get an extension before you, would that not sit right with you?”



Jaylon Johnson: “No it wouldn’t, for sure” pic.twitter.com/OfNUAmsXFT — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) November 1, 2023

"I felt like it was the best deal to be had."



More from John Lynch on the recent trade with the Washington Commanders for DL Chase Young — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 2, 2023

I'll always remember the day Chase Young's dad called into the show and had a pleasant conversation about his Young being under-appreciated. Crazy he was traded one day later. 49ers fans may find this radio call from his dad interesting. https://t.co/8WreJw3Me3 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 1, 2023

The Commanders have picked in the top-5 four times since 2010.



Three are still in the NFL. None are still with Washington, meanwhile two are with the 49ers.



2010: Trent Williams (SF)

2012: Robert Griffin III (retired)

2015: Brandon Scherff (JAX)

2020: Chase Young (SF)



— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 2, 2023

If I’m in the draft room for the Washington Commanders, here’s what I’m looking for to improve the roster… pic.twitter.com/E9cEQBHlwI — Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) November 2, 2023

