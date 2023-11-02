 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Thursday Night Football!

By Jennifer.Horn
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an AFC game between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans are 3-4, and have turned to their 2nd round pick, QB Will Levis, as their new starter. He had his first career start week in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, throwing four touchdowns in his debut. The Steelers lost QB Kenny Pickett last week due to a rib injury, and then lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pickett will play tonight, and try to lead his team to a much-needed victory.

Injury Reports

Matchup: Tennessee Titans (3-4) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 2nd | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh Steelers

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Tennessee: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 830

Pittsburgh: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 826

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Tennessee -2.5, 37 O/U

Titans: +124

Steelers: -148

Prediction: Steelers 17 - Titans 13

SB Nation Blogs: Music City Miracles | Behind the Steel Curtain

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...