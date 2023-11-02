Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an AFC game between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans are 3-4, and have turned to their 2nd round pick, QB Will Levis, as their new starter. He had his first career start week in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, throwing four touchdowns in his debut. The Steelers lost QB Kenny Pickett last week due to a rib injury, and then lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pickett will play tonight, and try to lead his team to a much-needed victory.
Injury Reports
#Titans injury report and game status for Thursday vs Steelers.— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 1, 2023
-Roger McCreary (hamstring), Chris Hubbard (concussion), Ryan Tannehill (ankke), Mike Brown (ankle) OUT pic.twitter.com/amoE2w4moH
Steelers final injury report heading into Thursday night against Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/7emeTPTpgi— Mike Fenner (@Fenner_6) November 1, 2023
Matchup: Tennessee Titans (3-4) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 2nd | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh Steelers
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Tennessee: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 830
Pittsburgh: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 826
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Tennessee -2.5, 37 O/U
Titans: +124
Steelers: -148
Prediction: Steelers 17 - Titans 13
SB Nation Blogs: Music City Miracles | Behind the Steel Curtain
