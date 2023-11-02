Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders second practice of the week as they prepare for a road game this week against the New England Patriots. They had two players who suffered injuries last week and neither has practiced this week. Curtis Samuel was dealing with a foot injury last week, but he left with a toe injury. Rookie OL Ricky Stromberg suffered a knee injury, and was seen on crutches after practice. He is expected to go on IR at some point this week.

Kendall Fuller and Jonathan Allen got vet rest days yesterday, and they both returned to practice as full participants today. Two players were limited on Wednesday, S Percy Butler(calf) and TE Logan Thomas(heel). Butler remains a limited participant, but Thomas return to full practice status.

DNP

OL Ricky Stromberg - Suffered a kneed injury vs the Eagles, on crutches at practice

WR Curtis Samuel - Suffered a toe injury vs the Eagles

Limited

S Percy Butler - Limited with a calf injury

Full

TE Logan Thomas - Back to full practice after being limited with a heel injury

Not listed

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Dealt with a thigh injury last week

OL Sam Cosmi - Dealt with a hip injury last week

CB Christian Holmes - Dealt with a hamstring injury last week

TE Cole Turner - Dealt with an ankle injury last week