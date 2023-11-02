All aTwitter: 2 November 2023 - Terry McLaurin is the only 2019 Washington draft pick who is still on the team

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Wishing you the best of luck, 90 pic.twitter.com/Idjhk5QH8T— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 1, 2023
Thanks for everything, @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/7pXuY9LeEq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2023
Newest Chicago #Bears DE Montez Sweat indicated that he’s not currently ready to sign an extension. “I just want to consider everything around me before I make a decision.”— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) November 1, 2023
Could Atlanta sign Montez in March?
Haysie took the trade news of her favorite, Mr. Sweat, very hard ♥️ pic.twitter.com/whZ9GjzTGE— Jessica Kerrigan (@JessiKerrigan) November 1, 2023
John Lynch said early in talks with Washington, they centered on just Chase Young. But Washington did offer up Montez Sweat, too:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 2, 2023
“Early on ... in mine and Martin’s conversations, it was just Chase. At some point, Martin said, ‘Hey, listen for the right price, Sweat could likely…
John Lynch in his presser with 49ers media today talking about Chase Young's knee: "I think the proof is in what's translating on the field, and he's been playing a lot looking, you know, really good. It sure looks like he's been healthy based upon what he's been doing on the…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 2, 2023
The national perception of Chase Young is way different than how we feel locally. Lots of "Commanders are wrong" takes.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 1, 2023
Then why was Sweat's market value 2 rounds higher? Pick ~35 vs pick ~95. Both FAs, Sweat 3 yrs older. 31 clubs said no to a true 3rd. Sweat netted early two.
Here’s where I’ve landed on the Chase Young trade, with underwhelming return. Harris decided the team was not going to tag him, or extend him at market rate, period. Starts there. Just doesn’t love him. Internal scouting report not superlative. Likely a combo of play style,…— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) November 1, 2023
Do you approve of the Commanders trades yesterday?— BMitch & Finlay (@BMitchandFinlay) November 1, 2023
From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Commanders coach Ron Rivera is in a good place after the trades, but owner Josh Harris has clearly made his mark. pic.twitter.com/unxvLhEvoF— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023
Some ticket holders and fans who can't see beyond winning the next game won't agree. I get it. Josh Harris didn't buy the team for status quo results. Yesterday's moves go against most of the transaction logic that's transpired here for years/decades. That's the story to embrace. https://t.co/IuPMZLiKvL— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 1, 2023
Talked about this on the podcast, but thinking the D is cooked minus Sweat/Young is inaccurate. Two years ago in 6 games with Smith-Williams/Toohill as the starting DEs: team went 4-2; points per game went from 29.9 in the other 11 games to 17.5; yards per game from 400 to 284— John Keim (@john_keim) November 1, 2023
If the #Commanders end up starting James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill at the DE positions, they'll go from having two first-rounders to a pair of seventh-round picks in starting roles.— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) November 1, 2023
Wild.
Veterans rest day for Allen and CB Kendall Fuller https://t.co/2AoOxiYE80— John Keim (@john_keim) November 1, 2023
Ron Rivera frequently mentions Washington possibly having found its QB in Sam Howell when asked about the success/struggles with the 4 DL starters over his time.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 1, 2023
"Maybe things turn out differently (if we find a QB earlier) but we never got to that point."
Over the last three seasons:— DC Sports Buzz (@DCSportsBuzzz) November 1, 2023
Chase Young:
999 defensive snaps
6.5 sacks
14 QB hits
9 tackles for loss
46 combined tackles
Casey Toohill:
817 defensive snaps
6 sacks
17 QB hits
6 tackles for loss
62 combined tackles#HTTC
Efe Obada and James Smith-Williams are giving Casey Toohill an endless amount of grief about being a media star today. pic.twitter.com/VgBDAxqS8z— michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) November 1, 2023
The Commanders are going to be a really enticing job for GM & HC candidates if they go that route.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 1, 2023
New owner, reinvigorated base, $90M cap space, 3 picks in top 45, 5 picks in the first three rounds, a young QB with potential.
This has gone from an awful
job to a great one.
If you're wondering, Commanders can't talk to any team's football-side personnel about a GM job before season's end. Non-football side, sure.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 1, 2023
#Commanders 2024 draft picks after yesterday’s trade activity. pic.twitter.com/cKURtNngsz— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) November 1, 2023
With yesterday's trade, exactly 1 player from the 2019 draft is still on the roster. Terry Mclaurin. 4 years and we have 1 guy left. Also RIP Haskins pic.twitter.com/ZiXSkIRKtg— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 1, 2023
1st rd picks in the Rivera era— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 1, 2023
2020: Chase Young
2021: Jamin Davis
2022: Jahan Dotson
2023: Emmanuel Forbes
2nd
2020: X
2021: Sam Cosmi
2022: Phidarian Mathis
2023: Quan Martin
3rd rd
2020: Antonio Gibson
2021: BSJ/ Dyami
2022: Brian Robinson
2023: Ricky Stromberg
Mr. Josh Harris, @MagicJohnson, if you rebrand, I want to help. With over a decade of experience as a designer/creative in agencies, I've worked with global brands like Google, ESPN, NBA, & MLB. Branding is what I do. Most importantly, I hail from the DMV. https://t.co/naxzK9VCfZ— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) November 1, 2023
people think the name is changing bc we traded 2 players pic.twitter.com/8pKuIlu18c— MadHatterCommander (@LJ_4869) November 1, 2023
Ok then. pic.twitter.com/Oa8p4GLShj— Tek (@DistrictDotson) November 1, 2023
RUMORS: #Commanders owner Josh Harris could trade for #Patriots coach Bill Belichick this offseason, per Mike Florio, who says he's "Hearing" it through the NFL grapevine.https://t.co/Pnp4qZHLpz— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2023
Florio says the theory is Josh Harris will call the Patriots to inquire what it… pic.twitter.com/CrEiz3nEf5
Bill Bellichick?— John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) November 1, 2023
Look, it isn't 2010 anymore, and we have no Brady.
Can we get someone younger than me?
I'm 60.
20 yrs younger would be a good start.
Over the first four weeks of the season, the Bills defense was No. 2 in DVOA and the Bengals were No. 25.— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) November 1, 2023
Over the last four weeks, since all the Bills got hurt, the Bills defense is No. 28 in DVOA and the Bengals are No. 7.
According to ESPN Analytics the Eagles next 6 games are the toughest 6-game stretch for any team ALL SEASON.— Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) November 1, 2023
Cowboys
at Chiefs
Bills
49ers
at Cowboys
at Seahawks
The #Falcons are expected to start QB Taylor Heinicke this weekend, per coach Arthur Smith. pic.twitter.com/46yeQdAftc— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023
Here's how #Falcons HC Arthur Smith explained the decision to go with Taylor Heinicke after saying on Sunday that they didn't bench Desmond Ridder because of performance.pic.twitter.com/NLCuRAS6fs https://t.co/2HX3BeQYkw— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2023
#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked by media about his knee — does it feel any better, any worse?— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2023
Hurts got up and left.
(h/t @AryePulli)pic.twitter.com/kBvyiwwM0Xhttps://t.co/R0DhwTixDr
Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time… pic.twitter.com/prVoPwLsfB— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 1, 2023
Josh McDaniels is the first head coach in NFL history to be fired before the end of his 2nd season for two different teams. McDaniels was fired by the #broncos after Week 13 in his 2nd season (2010)— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 1, 2023
From @GMFB: #Raiders owner Mark Davis made sweeping changes last night, thanks in part to information gathered from meetings with select veterans over the past week to learn more about the culture under Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/yLoCicdqda— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023
Interesting comment from a team that was still hoping to pry a playmaker from the #Raiders on trade deadline day:— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2023
“Explains why they ghosted us…Nobody responded yesterday.”
Another major move in Las Vegas: The #Raiders are expected to start rookie QB Aidan O'Connell this week and going forward, with Jimmy Garoppolo going to the bench. The promising O’Connell now gets his shot. pic.twitter.com/2lN5Aey5X8— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023
The opening statement from new #Raiders HC Antonio Pierce can make you want to run through a brick wall— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2023
This man brings ENERGY.pic.twitter.com/PFTNnccWhW
CBS believes that the #Raiders should hire Deion Sanders as their new head coach - he previously said he doesn't doesn't want to coach in the NFL but Mark Davis could make him a huge offer.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2023
Do you think Deion should do it?pic.twitter.com/OS7JWaLCpOhttps://t.co/3OY7o1oRY7
Mike McDaniel really had no idea pic.twitter.com/6CYmrl3BE5— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2023
Loading comments...