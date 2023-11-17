All aTwitter: 17 November 2023 - With Commanders not winning on the field, rumors are flying off of it

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We're on Antonio Gibson watch tomorrow at practice. pic.twitter.com/gkzM2t6nEd— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 16, 2023
Darrick Forrest is going to get some work on a side field today. Still on IR. Progressing.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 16, 2023
Jack Del Rio says the Commanders do miss Darrick Forrest, says he'd usually be in a good position "to cap" some of the explosive plays Washington's defense has given up— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 16, 2023
Prepping for Sunday pic.twitter.com/XKG6pBjLmG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 16, 2023
Brian Robinson is quietly the PPR RB6 on the season pic.twitter.com/9EmyaGRV0w— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 16, 2023
It's been 40 years since Joe Theismann's NFL MVP season— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 16, 2023
We'll honor him this Sunday as our @SeatGeek Legend of the Game
Relive all 29 of his TD passes from 1983 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZaVD6mMwQW
Mic’d Up: Here’s a close look at some of the trash talk between #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf and #Commanders S Kamren Curl.— Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 16, 2023
Metcalf: “You don’t want to see me!”
Curl: “On my momma you’ll get [inaudible].”
Metcalf: “Do it!”
(NFL Films/YT) pic.twitter.com/RcrYoJFtWb
I asked Eric Bieniemy two Sam Howell questions:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 16, 2023
* Has he seen enough to see SH as QB1 next season and beyond?
* Is there less debate about whether Howell is the long-term answer if he's a 1st-round pick?
Good answers. pic.twitter.com/TMJTzWkLJD
Brad Childress sent Eric Bieniemy a hat during the preseason but wouldn't say then what it said on the front.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 16, 2023
Bieniemy revealed it today: "Run the damn ball."
Spoiler Alert— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) November 16, 2023
Jack Del Rio is right#HTTC https://t.co/6jOBrOgn4i pic.twitter.com/sBtnLtKdUD
“He was ejected by somebody sitting in an air conditioned room in New York, and that's troubling…That’s troubling for the league.”pic.twitter.com/YAvPquTGj1— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 16, 2023
3 weeks post op.... brick by brick thank you Lord pic.twitter.com/jqvmZtfWiG— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) November 15, 2023
What @TonyPauline is hearing about how Josh Harris wants the front office to operate in the future for Washington #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qgFjwyASbN— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) November 17, 2023
Albert Breer, a credible reporter who is well-sourced within the Patriots organization, was on the show today.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 16, 2023
He said he would not be surprised at all if Josh Harris tries to land Bill Belichick. He also said that Harris and company have at least given it some thought.
Albert Breer claims he’s heard about the Washington Commanders interest in Bill Belichick for over a year now, which would put that right around the time that Dan Snyder announced that he was exploring all options on the sale of the team.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 16, 2023
Breer also said he’s heard about it more… https://t.co/UHOmjA8m93
.@AlbertBreer explains why Bill Belichick to #Commanders would make some sense.— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 15, 2023
Full interview: https://t.co/hNQNZy0QZb pic.twitter.com/pMYa2va5pX
These Belichick rumors feel a lot like when everyone was convinced Bezos was going to buy the team.— Dom and Pop DC Sports Talk + (@DCSportsPlus) November 16, 2023
Big polarizing name, no real substance behind the reports. Reliable local reporters refuting it.
Those offshore gambling sites had Bezos favored too.
Keep the faith #HTTC ! pic.twitter.com/Tm3Iq3kgut
Rick Snider’s Washington says betting odds on a new Washington Commanders name are long shots. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/aiWwnSr7nL— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 16, 2023
#Ravens HC John Harbaugh on the hip-drop tackle that resulted in Mark Andrews season-ending injury: “Was it even necessary in that situation?” https://t.co/hG5G4XmUZs— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 17, 2023
Is it time for the NFL to ban this type of tackles?— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2023
The #NFL already discussed banning the 'Hip-Drop' tackle in the past. It got Mark Andrews tonight.pic.twitter.com/Ar57ZSvNAnhttps://t.co/ecd4q08c5A
Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh said TE Mark Andrews has a likely season-ending ankle injury.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023
this nfl officiating is criminal. pic.twitter.com/BmBdl0gDqj— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 17, 2023
Joe Burrow was in some pain following that TD pass to Joe Mixon.— James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 17, 2023
He didn’t get hit or anything, but was flexing his throwing hand. pic.twitter.com/nEinSjLU7I
Joe Burrow being examined in the blue tent #Bengals pic.twitter.com/6dxf0zXQbt— Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) November 17, 2023
.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: QB Joe Burrow has a right wrist injury. His return is questionable.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023
Joe Burrow tells Patrick Queen that he "felt a pop" and "we'll see." pic.twitter.com/pazTIWGmdH— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 17, 2023
Should the #Bengals be punished if they hid Joe Burrow's wrist injury before the game?— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2023
Don't forget, they posted a video showing his injury, then deleted it to try to hid it - and didn't have him listed on the injury report with itpic.twitter.com/Lg6oifZwYjhttps://t.co/1OqYl73rGz
Giants RB Saquon Barkley was asked if being a good soldier and handling a huge workload would be viewed as a benefit when it came to getting a new contract, whether it be in NY or elsewhere, because of his loyalty to the organization.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 16, 2023
Barkley: "Loyalty means nothing. Loyalty,…
From The Insiders on #NFLPlus and @nflnetwork on one of @TomPelissero’s HC candidates in the story below: #Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, who’s showing HC qualities as a DC. https://t.co/bmtT37gPi2 pic.twitter.com/XVnGRmYma9— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 15, 2023
: ESPN's analyst RGIII says the #Browns should sign him and make him the starting QB this season following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2023
"I still run a 4.3 40 time."
Do you think the Browns should sign him?
(via @rg3andtheones)pic.twitter.com/cCBvF56OGd https://t.co/yg6P1xDjJY
FOX's Charissa Thompson reveals that she makes up sideline reports during NFL games sometimes.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2023
When a coach wouldn't come out to talk to her at halftime or when it was too late and she didn't want to screw up the real report.https://t.co/eFqWTF71ox
(via @PardonMyTake) pic.twitter.com/4ZyEEEsdUS
I tracked down a couple of Charissa Thompson's sideline reports from 2008 because why not. pic.twitter.com/qGltycwbaA— Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 16, 2023
Zac Taylor says that Joe Burrow's right thumb is an amputation candidate, per Charissa Thompson— Eric Eager (@ericeager_) November 17, 2023
Targeting?— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 17, 2023
Red Card?
Jail?
pic.twitter.com/rnPGYJ8f6g
At about 3:30 AM, Formula 1 sent the safety car to drive the new Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit for the first time ️pic.twitter.com/SeMrbT7cvO— Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 16, 2023
Apparently they forgot to seal ALL the manhole covers on the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit pic.twitter.com/x7HgIp5OJI— Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) November 17, 2023
In the parlance of auto racing, holy crap. Here’s why they canceled the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix practice tonight. #WTF1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/DL5lheeGH5— Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) November 17, 2023
During a medical procedure in 2020, Dagmar Turner performed her violin while surgeons operated to remove a tumor from her brain's right frontal lobe. This unique act aimed to help surgeons avoid harming the brain region responsible for coordination and delicate hand movements,… pic.twitter.com/vL0Q6R1S6F— Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) November 16, 2023
