Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Thursday Night Football!

By Jennifer.Horn
/ new

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an AFC Noth game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Burrow vs Lamar Jackson for the top of the division.

Injury Reports

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals (6-3) vs Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 16th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Cincinnati: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 804

Baltimore: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 805

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Baltimore -2/5, 44.5 O/U

Bengals: +130

Ravens: -166

Prediction: Bengals 23 - Ravens 20

SB Nation Blogs: Cincy Jungle | Baltimore Beatdown

