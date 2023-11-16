Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an AFC Noth game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Burrow vs Lamar Jackson for the top of the division.
Injury Reports
Bengals-Ravens injury report. LT Ronnie Stanley is out. CB Marlon Humphrey doubtful. Bengals won’t have WR Higgins or DE Hubbard. DE Hendrickson thought to miss Thursday is full for CIN. pic.twitter.com/jg47RcFEjk— Morgan Adsit (@MorganAdsit) November 15, 2023
Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals (6-3) vs Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 16th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Cincinnati: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 804
Baltimore: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 805
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Baltimore -2/5, 44.5 O/U
Bengals: +130
Ravens: -166
Prediction: Bengals 23 - Ravens 20
SB Nation Blogs: Cincy Jungle | Baltimore Beatdown
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...