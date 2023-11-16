All aTwitter: 16 November 2023 - Commanders are the betting favorites as next Belichick landing spot

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Injury report:— John Keim (@john_keim) November 15, 2023
DNP
DT Jon Allen (vet rest day)
FB/TE Alex Armah (hamstring)
CB Kendall Fuller (vet rest)
RB Antonio Gibson (toe)
DE James Smith-Williams (hamtsring)
CB Benjamin St-Juste (illness)
Limited
WR Curtis Samuel (toe)
The Commanders are not signing practice squad DE Joshua Pryor to 3-year deal, as someone else reported.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2023
He will be a standard elevation for Sunday’s game, per source.
Ron Rivera said there is no timeline for the return of Darrick Forrest. He is still hopeful and recovering with the goal of returning this season, but it was a substantial injury.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2023
Arizona wasn’t alone. Tampa Bay and Washington also attempted to claim Michael Carter, but AZ had priority. https://t.co/TgeffkGhEP— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2023
The #Giants are sticking with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito as their starting QB for Sunday's game vs. the Washington Commanders.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2023
Meanwhile, DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR Jalin Hyatt and CB Adoree' Jackson are all in the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/n5QeaHnKou
I feel like something bad is about to happen. pic.twitter.com/lMGpXsTA3v— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) November 15, 2023
Jack Del Rio called some well designed and executed Blitzes vs Seattle.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) November 15, 2023
The Defense sends 7 rushers with one of those being a disguised rush by Kam Curl that forces Geno to throw it away! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WxJcCLo3T3
Another Designed Blitz with 7 Rushers including Kam Curl who blitzes up the middle.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) November 15, 2023
The extra rusher in Kam Curl forces Geno out of the pocket and the Throw away. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ozZYbvPkUb
Jamin Davis showcasing Instincts to force this TFL.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) November 15, 2023
Seeing the Pulling Guard, Jamin goes outwide. Leading to the RB getting caught by Jamin behind the LOS.
Well done. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/FARj1Y2gv8
Rivera said of Jon Allen and Daron Payne that “they’ve been fairly consistent” pic.twitter.com/EbVmHV9EZP— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2023
Sam Howell leads the NFL with 24 big-time throws this season pic.twitter.com/qxdd1FlPBV— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) November 15, 2023
Sam Howell has some gaudy, league-leading stats, but he's not overly enthused about the numbers. pic.twitter.com/gHLcpI1GbN— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2023
Sam Howell hit Dyami Brown on a 35-yard TD that added +32.2% to the Washington Commanders win probability. Howell took 4.27 seconds to make the pass.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 15, 2023
All 3 of his TD passes & 220 of his 312 passing yards came when holding the ball for longer than 2.5 seconds.
Despite throwing… pic.twitter.com/z7k8w9VH6K
You know EB and Sam reviewed this play. This is what they mean by Sam is young and still developing, and that he auto-corrects. So dont be surprised to see this same play 3 weeks from now and Sam hits it— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) November 15, 2023
Great play design, excellent breakdown by @theqbschool @jt_osullivan #HTTC pic.twitter.com/E6Rzsj43dv
Brian Robinson and scary friend. pic.twitter.com/8p8NFXIZoo— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 15, 2023
Doing it all@FastTwitchDrink | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TQ40uzA5v8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 15, 2023
The Patriots now have the worst record in the AFC...@JasonMcCourty considers how the Bill Belichick situation may play out in New England pic.twitter.com/x3o8rgT5kd— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 15, 2023
The Washington Commanders top the list for Bill Belichick's next team odds via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/9OtvLEndhB— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 15, 2023
Commanders announce new partnership with Clark Construction. Good business? Sure. Clark is massive. Also prob a good idea to partner w biggest construction company around when might be building new stadium or prax facility sometime relatively soon pic.twitter.com/HRcNiG4CN0— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2023
Josh Harris interview w @SBJ— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 3, 2023
The Commanders are spending what Harris called “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on consultants and preliminary plans as they think about their stadium options right now. Since August, former Atlanta Hawks COO Thad Sheely has been leading this…
Harris and 26North are effectively treating the Commanders as a portfolio company, with partner Evan Zemsky leading a group that ensures strategic alignment between the football team and the firm, while providing advice on key issues.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 3, 2023
“The Commanders are very important to my…
part of me thinks the prax facility could move much faster than the stadium. current land in ashburn is worth $$$$$$$ and new owners know they need better/newer daily spot— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 15, 2023
Robert Saleh explains the Jets' decision to release Michael Carter: pic.twitter.com/SVvkBfDIcD— Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 15, 2023
The Browns just announced that Deshaun Watson will have season-ending shoulder surgery.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 15, 2023
Cleveland signed him for 5 years at $46M per year, FULLY GUARANTEED. His cap number balloons to $64M for three straight years starting next season.
Worst. Contract. Ever.
The problem with the Deshaun Watson trade was the amount of risk they stuffed into THIS year. They knew 2022 was lost and cap issues would get gonzo later in the contract. It's like they paid 5 years guaranteed for a 1 year window.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) November 15, 2023
Watch: #Vikings QB Josh Dobbs explained how his final 36 hours in Arizona went down— Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 10, 2023
He was told on Sunday after the game vs the Ravens that he would be the starter.
He was then told the next day that the team would be starting Clayton Tune, but that he would not be getting… pic.twitter.com/efwAefQN7w
“I'm in the position I'm in because of years of being a successful offensive coordinator and play-caller…”#Panthers coach Frank Reich takes back play-calling duties after giving them to OC Thomas Brown https://t.co/n40fLXFAmj— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2023
Had a thought here—the Bills should call Josh McDaniels about coming in (or working remotely) as a consultant for the rest of the year. McDaniels and Brian Daboll coached together going all the way back to the '90s at Michigan State. And Josh knows how to get the most from a QB. https://t.co/sHuHcssiKd— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 15, 2023
The #Bills have a money problem.— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) November 15, 2023
They are already 30 million over the cap for next season with major holes in their roster.
In 2024 they are due to pay:
Josh Allen $47M.
Stefon Diggs $28M.
Von Miller $24M.
Tre White $17M.
Dion Dawkins $17M.
Dawson Knox $14M.
Matt Milano $13M.… pic.twitter.com/RrJasl4jOG
The #Panthers had a three way trade with Chicago and Houston to move up to the second overall pick, until the Texans changed their mind at the last second. pic.twitter.com/LI4Ssqdsif— Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) November 15, 2023
#HTTC What would make you have this face during a Commanders game? pic.twitter.com/muwLTnn9o0— Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) November 15, 2023
Now look at them yoyos, that's the way you do it— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) November 15, 2023
You coach the football in the SEC
That ain't working, that's the way you do it
Money for nothing and your chicks for free https://t.co/HkswxbTvIX
Prediction on what the future of the office will look like, from a 1979 Xerox commercial. pic.twitter.com/pchjbHG1tf— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 13, 2023
