The Washington Commanders were not awarded Michael Carter on waivers; Cardinals claim former Jets RB

Sam Howell almost got another one of his college weapons on the team today. The Washington Commanders reportedly placed a waiver claim on RB Michael Carter. The New York Jets released him on Monday, but he was awarded to the Arizona Cardinals due to their higher waiver priority. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also put a claim in for the former North Carolina Tar Heels running back. Washington has higher priority than Tampa Bay, and would have a new player if the Cardinals didn’t place a claim.

Michael Carter was Sam Howell's running back at North Carolina for two season, before leaving college for the NFL along with current Commanders WR Dyami Brown. Carter was a big weapon for Howell and the Tar Heels, and he was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round in 2021.

Carter started 21 games and had over 1,600 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons with New York. Aaron Rodgers came to town and the Jets roster started to transform to his suit his style, and Carter was released on Monday as a message to the underperforming offense, and to give more opportunities to rookie Israel Abanikanda.

Arizona wasn’t alone. Tampa Bay and Washington also attempted to claim Michael Carter, but AZ had priority. https://t.co/TgeffkGhEP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2023

The Washington Commanders currently have three running backs on their roster, Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, and rookie Chris Rodriguez Jr. They also have FB/TE Alex Armah, but he suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday, and there haven't been any updates. The Commanders recently re-signed Jonathan Williams to their practice squad giving them another depth option.

Carter would have joined this crew, and been immediately placed in the 53-man roster. He could have been another familiar face in the offense for Sam Howell, and another RB to use in the passing game for OC Eric Bieniemy. Now he goes from not being used with Zach Wilson under center, to working with Kyler Murray who returned from an ACL injury last week.