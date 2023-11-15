Commanders vs Giants Wednesday Injury Report: There is some concern about James Smith-Williams' hamstring injury

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They are preparing to return home this week and host the New York Giants. Washington lost to them a month ago, but the teams will look a lot different on both sides for the rematch.

Washington is reportedly going to elevate DE Joshua Pryor from the practice squad. He will be depth/special teams, and will be available due to James Smith-Williams hamstring injury from Sunday's game. Ron Rivera said there was some concern with the injury, and it sounded like he could miss some time. JSW was made a starter after Washington traded Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the deadline. Efe Obada will likely start along with Casey Toohill with rookies KJ Henry and Andre Jones behind them.

FB/TE Alex Armah also suffered a hamstring injury last week, and missed today's practice. Rivera didn't provide any details on the injury in any of the three times he was made available to the media since the Seahawks game ended. Armah has been active on game days over Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges, who would fill in if he couldn't go vs the Giants on Sunday.

Curtis Samuel had been dealing with a foot injury, then injured his toe three weeks ago. He missed the game in New England, but returned to play the Seahawks in Seattle and played 31 snaps(51%) on offense. He was limited to start the week, but should be available on Sunday afternoon.

Three players didn’t practice, but none of the absences were injury related. Kendall Fuller and Jonathan Allen have been getting vet rest days for the last few weeks, and that trend is expected to continue for the rest of the season. CB Benjamin St-Juste missed practice today due to an illness.

The New York Giants injury report is very big, and a lot of players are getting some rest as their season is in full tank mode. They've lost two QBs to injury, and will be starting undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. They also had 6 DNPs on their report, but only one was a vet rest day. The Giants also had 8 more players who were limited including DeVito(shoulder) and RB Saquon Barkley(ankle). This is starting to feel like Joe "Clown show" Judge's last game against Washington before he was fired...

The Giants-Commanders injury report for Wednesday.



The Giants’ list is very, very, very long. pic.twitter.com/p92sPemuiO — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) November 15, 2023

DNP

CB Kendall Fuller - Vet rest day

DT Jonathan Allen - Vet rest day

CB Benjamin St-Juste - illness

RB Antonio Gibson - New toe injury on the report

DE James Smith-Williams - Suffered a hamstring injury vs the Seahawks

FB/TE Alex Armah - Suffered a hamstring injury vs the Seahawks

Limited

WR Curtis Samuel - Dealing with foot/toe injury, but played last week

Not listed

CB Emmanuel Forbes - Listed with an Achilles injury last week