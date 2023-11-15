All aTwitter: 15 November 2023 - Commanders tempt fate by wearing black for home game against the struggling Giants

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Commanders will wear their alternate all-black uniforms Sunday against the Giants.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2023
...another big test for Howell and Bieniemy this week. Wink Martindale kicked our asses with those blitzes. Let's see how they adjust.— Disco (@discoque5) November 14, 2023
Wild stat of the day before we get going on @team980:— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) November 14, 2023
Sam Howell leads the NFL in passing yards, however the Commanders are ELEVENTH in passing yards as a team.
Team passing subtracts sack yardage. That is an absolutely wild discrepancy.
After 7 weeks Sam Howell was sacked an average of 5.7 times per game. That's 97 over the course of a season— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) November 14, 2023
The last 3 weeks Howell was sacked an average of 2.3 times per game. That's 39 over the course of a season
Massive improvement. Learning. Getting better pic.twitter.com/eo4GQmS4Kx
Sam Howell ranks 1st in passing yards under pressure this season. He's got 325 more passing yards under pressure than anybody else.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 14, 2023
He also ranks 2nd to Dak Prescott in completion percentage under pressure. #Commanders
Todays @WindowNation Poll of the day!@kevinsheehanDC @TheDentonDay #HTTC— The Team 980 (@team980) November 14, 2023
If the #Commanders land in the top half of the NFL Draft, should they target a QB?
Pete Carroll, talking to Seattle media today ... pic.twitter.com/nZeq4RBvoa— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 14, 2023
Logan Thomas and DK Metcalf after the Commanders vs Seahawks game.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 14, 2023
LT: "Hey. I know it might not mean nothing, but my son, big fan. He’s 15. Built just like you, bro. Keep doing your thing, bro."
DK: "You can give this one to him. Give this one to him."
LT: "You sure? I ain’t… pic.twitter.com/poO2LNrCmq
PFF offensive grades for Washington Commanders week 10 vs seahawks. Brian Robinson was a beast. Chris Paul and Larsen continue to struggle but the quick game and Sam moving the pocket has helped the sack number go down pic.twitter.com/4jHkQ427MV— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) November 14, 2023
PFF defensive grades for Washington Commanders week 10 vs Seahawks. Easily the worst or second worst defensive performance of the season from this unit. No one was particularly good pic.twitter.com/iZp8IQ3Tmw— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) November 14, 2023
Fun fact, PFF has ranked Camaron Cheeseman as the lowest ranked special teams player in the entire NFL. This is a guy Ron traded up for #HTTC pic.twitter.com/fvr04AINqW— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) November 14, 2023
Last year Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne ranked 9th and 12th in pass rush win rate at defensive tackle, respectively.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 14, 2023
This year they rank 26th and 42nd (out of 52).
(ESPN Analytics / NFL Next Gen Stats)
Was reading @ericeager_ article where he mentioned RB performance this year. Here is how the RB market lines up with @SumerSports yards created metric and yeah its a rough showing for the expensive players. pic.twitter.com/bVPqD6rauh— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 14, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh would be a good future choice for the Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/7ycxZwPbpk— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 14, 2023
Jim Harbaugh on Michigan: “They’ve gotta be America’s team. America loves a team that beats the odds, beats the adversity, overcomes what the naysayers, critics and so-called experts think. That’s my favorite kind of team.”— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/0KGgduFzUn
Discussing this now: Orlovsky says Bill Belichick won’t be with Patriots next year but already knows where he’s going. Only a few teams are likely already working on new HC situation in 2024. pic.twitter.com/OKTDrgy3a5— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 14, 2023
If he was ONLY the coach, and not the GM etc, would you want Bill Belichick to be the head coach here in Washington?— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) November 14, 2023
The NFL has suspended #Texans LB Denzel Perryman for three games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect health and safety of players. Sunday was his 7th use of helmet foul.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2023
Here is the official announcement. pic.twitter.com/0hKGq4afr1— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2023
Michael Carter heads to waivers, freeing up snaps for Dalvin Cook as the #Jets look to spark their offense. https://t.co/RX5nNV3Bkn— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2023
BREAKING: The #Bills have fired OC Ken Dorsey, per @AdamSchefter. Joe Brady will be the interim. Changes underway in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/Hpy8XN0GeM— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2023
Trevon Diggs tweeted this about his brother Stefon after the Bills' loss. pic.twitter.com/qu6jBuup8g— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2023
Patrick Mahomes has a future as a TV analyst if he wants: pic.twitter.com/sXpMutE6SU— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2023
The @NFL honors the late John Madden w/ 2nd annual "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" on Thursday, Nov. 23— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 14, 2023
Features include tributes on all 3 broadcast networks, a special Madden coin to be used in all 3 games & Madden jersey patch
Full details: https://t.co/lBbgrLIwRU pic.twitter.com/sZ9EVbtX0z
Look at all the options we used to have on Madden pic.twitter.com/h6L2YAPtfq— Washington Redskins (@WASHREDSKlNS) November 14, 2023
This list is so ..............?— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 14, 2023
I'll start - befuddling https://t.co/JXD3w3cD1G
NFL meeting week 10 pic.twitter.com/R49IpRTbD9— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 14, 2023
Dutch designer Maarten Baas has created a 10-foot high art clock in the newly renovated Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport that features a video of a man in a work uniform behind the translucent clock face painstakingly painting the time minute by minute. pic.twitter.com/UHmWcn8rzA— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 12, 2023
