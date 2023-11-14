Thank God It’s Tuesday—The Year 1 AD Ep. 9

Thank God it’s Tuesday! (For those maybe reading this and wondering why this post goes up so close to showtime, keep in mind—we have been going live on Tuesday night for the better part of eight years...join us, won’t you?)

While not a Victory Tuesday, I would argue there is a real success story brewing in the year 1 AD.

While I would always prefer to see my team get a win, part of the journey that is “getting better” in the NFL involves figuring out who is going to be your “guy” under center. We have tried not to oversell this since the summer, always making sure to keep our minds open in case we were blinded by the love of #14 we have. It’s time to take the win that is right in front off us.

We have our guy. We don’t have to caveat it anymore. That’s what tonight’s show will be mostly about...with some Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants sprinkled in.

It’s the Year 1 AD, and things—as expected—are pretty rocky. To be frank, things have not gone our way every week. Still, we find ourselves a game out of the wildcard with a pair of winnable games ahead of the big Thanksgiving game against Dallas.

Tonight, on Thank God It's Tuesday, the official Commanders show of Hogs Haven, we find ourselves 4-6 to start the 2023 campaign.

