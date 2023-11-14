Commanders Reacts Survey: Washington’s QB & OL

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.

The questions

Question 1

We begin our survey with the usual weekly question that asks if you are confident in the direction of the team. After a tough road loss decided on a walk-off field goal, dropping the team to 4-6, how are you feeling?

Question 2

Here’s a look at the NFL passing leaders through 10 weeks.

In our second question this week, we pose a hypothetical that asks what the front office should do if we find ourselves with a top-10 pick in the 2024 draft. The choice isn’t about what position to target, but whether to go after the best rookie QB the team can get its hands on or to build around Sam Howell.

Question 3

A simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question today. Following the road loss against the Giants, two changes were made to the offensive line, one forced by injury and the other a simple benching. Chris Paul took over at left guard for Saahdiq Charles, who went to IR, while Tyler Larsen took was installed at center for the struggling Nick Gates. The team has lost 2 of 3 games played with the new lineup, but the sack problems that were plaguing the offense through 6.5 games seem to have lost their urgent intensity since halftime of the Giants game. In this week’s final survey question, we ask if the OL problems have been fixed.

Comments & Results

Of course, we invite you to answer the survey questions below, but also feel free to expand on your answers and provide nuance in the comments section. I rely on those comments when discussing the results of the survey when they are posted in a separate article the next few days.

POLL QUESTIONS