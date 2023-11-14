Share All sharing options for: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants: Everything you need to know for the Week 11 game

The Washington Commanders traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline, and then went into Foxborough to beat up a beat down New England Patriots team. They were a game under .500, and there was a glimmer of hope in Ron Rivera’s eye that he could lead the team to the playoffs and save his job. Then the Commanders lost to the Seattle Seahawks, and dropped their season record to 4-6. They are the 9th seed in the NFC, and also projected to have the #10 overall pick in next year’s draft.

The Washington Commanders now return home, and prepare for a rematch against the New York Giants at FedEx Field. They opened up as 9 1⁄ 2 -point home favorites, and that line quickly jumped up to 10. The Giants are 2-8, and locked in to a top 3 pick if they keep losing games. Daniel Jones tore his ACL, and Tyrod Taylor, who defeated Washington earlier in the year, is also on IR. That leaves undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito to lead the team to the offseason. He got his first start against the Dallas Cowboys last week, throwing for 86 yards, 2 TDs, and an INT in a 49-17 loss.

Sam Howell had another solid game last week despite the loss. It was his third 300+ yard passing game in a row, and his third game in a row with 3 or less sacks. Howell’s big arm was on display, but also his accuracy on several passes to different receiving options. The Commanders’ defense continues to struggle, and allowed 29 points, including the game-winning field goal as time expired. Penalties and explosive plays continue to plague a defense that looks lost at times, and continues to have trouble generating QB pressure post-trade deadline.

