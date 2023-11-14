All aTwitter: 14 November 2023 - A lot of notable individual performances for the Commanders in Seattle

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

Heartbreaking loss to the Seattle Seahawks today. Defensively, we couldn’t come up with a big play to stop Seattle during their last two drives. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 13, 2023

If the 2022 NFL Draft was redone today, Sam Howell wouldn't just be a first-round pick. He'd be a top-10 pick. Maybe a top-five pick. The #Commanders getting him in the fifth round was an absolute heist. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 13, 2023

Washington Commanders Quarterback Sam Howell after today’s Week 10 performance against the Seattle Seahawks:



- 1st in NFL passing yards (2,783)

- 1st in NFL passing completions (264)

- 3rd in NFL passing touchdowns (17) pic.twitter.com/BWimdVLRe6 — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) November 13, 2023

All I've been thinking about after the game is this throw with the game on the line. Lol bruh. pic.twitter.com/TYyOFqfOyD — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) November 13, 2023

Look where Sam Howell put this from this angle sheesh! pic.twitter.com/jwm5gW7CVk — Zac (@DCzWall) November 13, 2023

Sam Howell leads the NFL with 788 yards and six touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. He has the ninth highest QBR in the fourth quarter (and second in number of times sacked). — John Keim (@john_keim) November 13, 2023

Sam Howell on the road this season:



DEN: 299, 2 TD, 0 INT.

PHI: 290, 1 TD, 0 INT. ***

ATL: 151, 3 TD, 0 INT.

NYG: 249, 0 TD, 1 INT

NE: 325, 1 TD, 1 INT

SEA: 312, 3 TD, 0 INT ***



*** Led end of game TD drive to get game tied. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023

It's totally insane that a 10 game starter and 11 game starter lead the league in passing yards. Idc about records. Stroud and Howell are impressive. Especially Stroud. https://t.co/pEhMErfCBX — Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) November 13, 2023

Jay Gruden just now on Sam Howell:



"He played a great game. He made some unbelievable plays off schedule and in the pocket. Really there's not a lot not to like about Sam at this point. The last three games he's been outstanding." #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023

Alex Armah now has more receptions (2) since Week 4 than Cole Turner (1). https://t.co/nGEgElIcH9 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2023

Kam Curl vs DK Metcalf on 3rd Down



Kam is in the Slot at the Top, he gets his hands on DK halfway through the route blocking Genos view of DK.



Geno is forced to throw this ball to a side of DK because of Kams defense, this leads to an incompletion and 4th down. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7yoUxJtumA — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) November 13, 2023

Safety Kam Curl is the only Washington defender to have played all 690 defensive snaps this season. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 13, 2023

Brian Robinson vs. the Seahawks



8 rushes

6 receptions

157 total yards

8 missed tackles forced

1 TD pic.twitter.com/jePAB95ntV — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) November 13, 2023

Nice play here by Percy Butler pic.twitter.com/FqOhONElJJ — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 12, 2023

Percy Butler vs Seattle



55 coverage snaps

2 targets

1 catch

-2 yards

80.7 PFF Grade (career-high)



Great game in relief of Darrick Forrest #HTTC pic.twitter.com/s1Ewoq6rKp — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) November 13, 2023

Benjamin St. Juste thrown at 7 times in 1st half



3-7 for 34 yards w/1 PBU



Thrown at 5 times in 2nd half



3-4 for 51 yards & 1 TD w/1 PBU plus 1 Pass Interference penalty on 4th down pic.twitter.com/NbpU4pE9Jb — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) November 13, 2023

Here’s the 4th down pass interference by St-Juste pic.twitter.com/pCPXV8fEaW — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 13, 2023

Tress Way deservedly getting love on the @NFLonFOX broadcast for saving the short-hop snap on the FG.#HTTC | @Tress_Way pic.twitter.com/xaYv7Y86Mq — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

Something to keep in mind as we move forward. Two high snaps so far. One on the missed extra point and the other on this punt. Tress has snagged both. pic.twitter.com/8xzZGqQzcu — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2023

Ron Rivera stood by his long-snapper after a day that saw three high snaps. I was surprised by his answer.



"I'm not concerned. We got it straightened out at the end, when it counted..." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes was “shocked” by the ejection. Said he wasn’t being vicious. Was just trying to make a play. pic.twitter.com/FiRjGp60o0 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 13, 2023

Jonathan Allen declined to offer his thoughts on the loss postgame. His explanation: pic.twitter.com/mUwOItNA2f — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 13, 2023

11th pick in the 2024 draft right now. pic.twitter.com/1MpZmPxKsl — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 13, 2023

PFF's highest-graded Commanders in Week 10:



- Brian Robinson: 84.2

- Percy Butler: 80.7

- John Bates: 73.7

- Sam Howell: 68.4

- Antonio Gibson: 67.5 — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 13, 2023

How does Howell get a 68 for a grade?! https://t.co/8PD3X6IVP1 — #FireRonRivera (@DMVCommanders) November 13, 2023

Fumble, dropped pick prior to the game tying throw (just because it’s dropped, doesn’t mean it’s not a bad throw), slowish first half. 68 is above average, not bad — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 13, 2023

Quarterback grades and efficiency through week 10 (pending MNF)



Top-graded QBs of week 10:

1. Dak (weekly leader in big-time throws with 6)

2. Purdy (his highest-graded game of the yr)

3. Goff



Lowest-graded QBs of week 10:

26. O'Connell

27. Levis

28. DeVito pic.twitter.com/CuU4Wl5qVG — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 13, 2023

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers told @melissastark that he's targeting a mid-December return. No one knows for sure if he can do it. But no one is doubting him, either. pic.twitter.com/cS3hE9KeRO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2023

Zach Wilson has thrown a TD on just 20 of his 931 career passes.



His 2.1% touchdown rate is the lowest in NFL history among players with at least 900 passes. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 13, 2023

A little backstory on my current preferred candidate for #Commanders' next GM: Andy Weidl. (Recall that Josh Harris was a Steelers minority owner.) https://t.co/CE3osx1vDg — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) November 13, 2023

