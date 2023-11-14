All aTwitter: 14 November 2023 - A lot of notable individual performances for the Commanders in Seattle

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Heartbreaking loss to the Seattle Seahawks today. Defensively, we couldn’t come up with a big play to stop Seattle during their last two drives.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 13, 2023
If the 2022 NFL Draft was redone today, Sam Howell wouldn't just be a first-round pick. He'd be a top-10 pick. Maybe a top-five pick. The #Commanders getting him in the fifth round was an absolute heist.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 13, 2023
Washington Commanders Quarterback Sam Howell after today’s Week 10 performance against the Seattle Seahawks:— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) November 13, 2023
- 1st in NFL passing yards (2,783)
- 1st in NFL passing completions (264)
- 3rd in NFL passing touchdowns (17) pic.twitter.com/BWimdVLRe6
All I've been thinking about after the game is this throw with the game on the line. Lol bruh. pic.twitter.com/TYyOFqfOyD— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) November 13, 2023
Look where Sam Howell put this from this angle sheesh! pic.twitter.com/jwm5gW7CVk— Zac (@DCzWall) November 13, 2023
Sam Howell leads the NFL with 788 yards and six touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. He has the ninth highest QBR in the fourth quarter (and second in number of times sacked).— John Keim (@john_keim) November 13, 2023
Sam Howell on the road this season:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023
DEN: 299, 2 TD, 0 INT.
PHI: 290, 1 TD, 0 INT. ***
ATL: 151, 3 TD, 0 INT.
NYG: 249, 0 TD, 1 INT
NE: 325, 1 TD, 1 INT
SEA: 312, 3 TD, 0 INT ***
*** Led end of game TD drive to get game tied.
It's totally insane that a 10 game starter and 11 game starter lead the league in passing yards. Idc about records. Stroud and Howell are impressive. Especially Stroud. https://t.co/pEhMErfCBX— Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) November 13, 2023
Jay Gruden just now on Sam Howell:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023
"He played a great game. He made some unbelievable plays off schedule and in the pocket. Really there's not a lot not to like about Sam at this point. The last three games he's been outstanding." #Commanders
Alex Armah now has more receptions (2) since Week 4 than Cole Turner (1). https://t.co/nGEgElIcH9— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2023
Kam Curl vs DK Metcalf on 3rd Down— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) November 13, 2023
Kam is in the Slot at the Top, he gets his hands on DK halfway through the route blocking Genos view of DK.
Geno is forced to throw this ball to a side of DK because of Kams defense, this leads to an incompletion and 4th down. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7yoUxJtumA
Safety Kam Curl is the only Washington defender to have played all 690 defensive snaps this season.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 13, 2023
Brian Robinson vs. the Seahawks— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) November 13, 2023
8 rushes
6 receptions
157 total yards
8 missed tackles forced
1 TD pic.twitter.com/jePAB95ntV
Nice play here by Percy Butler pic.twitter.com/FqOhONElJJ— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 12, 2023
Percy Butler vs Seattle— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) November 13, 2023
55 coverage snaps
2 targets
1 catch
-2 yards
80.7 PFF Grade (career-high)
Great game in relief of Darrick Forrest #HTTC pic.twitter.com/s1Ewoq6rKp
Benjamin St. Juste thrown at 7 times in 1st half— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) November 13, 2023
3-7 for 34 yards w/1 PBU
Thrown at 5 times in 2nd half
3-4 for 51 yards & 1 TD w/1 PBU plus 1 Pass Interference penalty on 4th down pic.twitter.com/NbpU4pE9Jb
Here’s the 4th down pass interference by St-Juste pic.twitter.com/pCPXV8fEaW— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 13, 2023
Tress Way deservedly getting love on the @NFLonFOX broadcast for saving the short-hop snap on the FG.#HTTC | @Tress_Way pic.twitter.com/xaYv7Y86Mq— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023
Something to keep in mind as we move forward. Two high snaps so far. One on the missed extra point and the other on this punt. Tress has snagged both. pic.twitter.com/8xzZGqQzcu— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2023
Ron Rivera stood by his long-snapper after a day that saw three high snaps. I was surprised by his answer.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023
"I'm not concerned. We got it straightened out at the end, when it counted..."
Emmanuel Forbes was “shocked” by the ejection. Said he wasn’t being vicious. Was just trying to make a play. pic.twitter.com/FiRjGp60o0— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 13, 2023
Jonathan Allen declined to offer his thoughts on the loss postgame. His explanation: pic.twitter.com/mUwOItNA2f— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 13, 2023
11th pick in the 2024 draft right now. pic.twitter.com/1MpZmPxKsl— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) November 13, 2023
PFF's highest-graded Commanders in Week 10:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 13, 2023
- Brian Robinson: 84.2
- Percy Butler: 80.7
- John Bates: 73.7
- Sam Howell: 68.4
- Antonio Gibson: 67.5
How does Howell get a 68 for a grade?! https://t.co/8PD3X6IVP1— #FireRonRivera (@DMVCommanders) November 13, 2023
Fumble, dropped pick prior to the game tying throw (just because it’s dropped, doesn’t mean it’s not a bad throw), slowish first half. 68 is above average, not bad— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 13, 2023
Quarterback grades and efficiency through week 10 (pending MNF)— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 13, 2023
Top-graded QBs of week 10:
1. Dak (weekly leader in big-time throws with 6)
2. Purdy (his highest-graded game of the yr)
3. Goff
Lowest-graded QBs of week 10:
26. O'Connell
27. Levis
28. DeVito pic.twitter.com/CuU4Wl5qVG
From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers told @melissastark that he's targeting a mid-December return. No one knows for sure if he can do it. But no one is doubting him, either. pic.twitter.com/cS3hE9KeRO— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2023
Zach Wilson has thrown a TD on just 20 of his 931 career passes.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 13, 2023
His 2.1% touchdown rate is the lowest in NFL history among players with at least 900 passes.
#Commanders draft picks after Week 10. pic.twitter.com/nikcebzv8M— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) November 13, 2023
Should I tell them? https://t.co/xcbNAtIe6p— Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) November 13, 2023
A little backstory on my current preferred candidate for #Commanders' next GM: Andy Weidl. (Recall that Josh Harris was a Steelers minority owner.) https://t.co/CE3osx1vDg— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) November 13, 2023
Helena Vlahos performing her famous nine quarters belly dance act, 1979 pic.twitter.com/OzapQtTzzX— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 12, 2023
