Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills

Let’s watch some football!

By Jennifer.Horn
NFL: DEC 19 Bills at Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders lost to the Seattle Seahawks 29-26, dropping their record to 4-6. There’s one more game left, and we get to watch the Denver Broncos visit the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have been up and down this season, and need more consistency if they want to think about getting to the playoffs(Broncos) or live up to their preseason expectations(Bills). The Broncos are coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Bills just lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. Which teams will show up tonight?

Who: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4)

Where: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

When: November 13, 2023, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Denver: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 809

Buffalo: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 803

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bills -7, 47 O/U

Prediction: Bills 24 - Broncos 17

SB Nation Blogs: Mile High Report | Buffalo Rumblings

