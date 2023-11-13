All aTwitter: 13 November 2023 - Sam Howell showed up to play in Seattle; Commanders defense didn’t

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
At the buzzer pic.twitter.com/qVY0kycYgi— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 13, 2023
Jason Myers 43 yard FG wins it for Seattle, 29-26.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 13, 2023
Defense couldn't hold the Seahawks down in the final minute.
Commanders now 4-6, Seahawks 6-3.
This throw would be an impressive toss in the first quarter. But on the road, to tie the game, at Seattle, in the final minute? Wow throw. And how about Dyami Brown making an adult play. pic.twitter.com/ul4KKxIlyt— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023
Crowder drops would-be 1st down pic.twitter.com/QCCAyEOPJU— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 13, 2023
TIED UP— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 13, 2023
#WASvsSEA: FOX pic.twitter.com/d4ZCoqGP6c
51- and now 48-yard catches today for @BrianR_4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 12, 2023
#WASvsSEA: FOX pic.twitter.com/YrdXRKBuLI
.@BrianR_4 off to the races!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 12, 2023
#WASvsSEA: FOX pic.twitter.com/XVuhuF8GE1
That 51-yard score was Washington's longest play from scrimmage this season.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 12, 2023
Forbes called for unnecessary roughness on this hit pic.twitter.com/w5h3Ag85Ed— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 12, 2023
NFL head of officiating Walt Anderson on the ejection of Emmanuel Forbes: pic.twitter.com/FrOqmagYRN— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 13, 2023
We can't speak on certain stuff, but ima just say idk what the rules are anymore https://t.co/fZh2Y4s4z1— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) November 12, 2023
Here’s the 4th down pass interference by St-Juste pic.twitter.com/pCPXV8fEaW— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 13, 2023
St-Juste tagged with a justifiable PI call on 4th and 5 (right hand over Metcalf's shoulder) and then defense flagged for 12 men on the next play.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 13, 2023
Soon after a face mask penalty on BSJ. Seattle at the 4.
Oh, boy.
If :52 left is “too much time to score” then your defense isn’t good enough.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) November 13, 2023
(The Commanders defense…well. You know.) https://t.co/r4gJsW8A7W
Upon further thought: It was fine for Ron Rivera not to go for 2.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 13, 2023
Going for 2 is ~50/50. If Washington hits, Seattle has :52, two TOs and would've become super aggro. Data doesn't show a strong preference, per @ngreenberg. So, up to Rivera.
2023 Commanders Defense points and total yards allowed under Jack Del Rio— brandon (@SamHowellMVP) November 13, 2023
vs ARI - 210 yds / 16 pts
@ DEN - 399 yds / 33 pts
vs BUF - 386 yds / 37 pts
@ PHI - 415 yds / 34 pts
vs CHI - 451 yds / 40 pts
@ ATL - 402 yds / 16 pts
@ NYG - 356 yds / 14 pts
vs PHI - 374 yds / 38 pts
@… pic.twitter.com/mr6HsqyAAx
Commanders defense in Seattle.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023
- Season-worst 489 Yds allowed.
- Season-worst 27 1st dwns allowed.
- 6.6 Yds/ Play allowed, 2nd worst.
- Season-worst 369 Net Pass Yds.
- Allowed 4 plays 20+, 10 plays 15+.
Since Week 4, Sam Howell is tied with Dak Prescott for an NFL-high 14 touchdown passes. Howell is tied for 17th most INT's in that span with 4. Imagine I told you this before the season? What record would you predict at this point? But... the D has not played well. So: 4-6.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 13, 2023
The Commanders still have 7 games before they have to decide if Sam Howell is their guy or not. No need to rule on that tonight.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023
But he sure did play like the guy today. And last week. And the week before that. And in a few other weeks this season. #Commanders
Sam Howell in 2023:— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) November 13, 2023
First 5 games: 131 of 191 (68.6%), 1,349 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 29 sacks
Last 5 games: 133 of 206 (64.6%), 1,434 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 18 sacks
Most passing yards in NFL history through 11 games.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023
1) Patrick Mahomes
2) Justin Herbert
3) Andrew Luck
4) Cam Newton
5) Sam Howell
The Ron Rivera era after 10 games.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 13, 2023
2020: 3-7
2021: 4-6
2022: 5-5
2023: 4-6
COMMANDERS— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 13, 2023
FLASH GRADES
QB: A-
RB: A+
WR: A+
TE: A
OL: B
DL: D
LB: C+
DB: D
ST: B
COACHING: D
Cole Turner stats:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2023
(Weeks 1-3) -- 7 receptions (11 targets) 73 yards, O TD in three games
(Weeks 4-10) -- 1 reception (1 target), 9 yards, 0 TD in five games (two healthy scratches)
Andre Jones Jr.'s two passes defensed thus far are the most by a Washington defensive end since Chase Young also had two on Dec. 13, 2020 at San Francisco.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 12, 2023
Logan Thomas (163) passed Fred Davis (162) for the sixth most receptions by a tight end in franchise history.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 12, 2023
QB Sam Howell eclipsed 200 career rushing yards. He joins Robert Griffin III as the only Washington quarterbacks to have 200-plus rushing yards through 11 career games.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 12, 2023
Commanders receiving yards by position group today.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2023
RBs: 120.
TEs: 50.
WRs: 33.
Commanders lose. The defense is trash, Sam Howell is excellent. Next week, they face the Giants. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 13, 2023
I don’t get how the roof folds into a tiny scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/lfFk0r3qU0— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2023
Construction worker, Wally Wellington, demonstrating how bricks could have been moved in ancient times. He claims that a pyramid could be completed using primitive tools in a 25-year construction schedule with only 520 workers. pic.twitter.com/E4EE2KQEuE— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 10, 2023
