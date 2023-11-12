WATCH: Sam Howell ties it up with a touchdown pass to Dyami Brown

The Washington Commanders were down 26-19 in the fourth quarter and needed a score to stay in the game. Sam Howell was getting everyone involved on this drive, including a few receivers who dropped their first targets. Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas came up big on this drive, and helped Washington move the ball down the field. It was 3rd and 10 at Seattle’s 35, and Sam Howell found Dyami Brown open at the 17 yard line. Brown worked his way through the Seahawks’ defense to get into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season. Washington tied the game 26-26.

SAM HOWELL IS ICE COLD.❄️