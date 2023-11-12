 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Sam Howell ties it up with a touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson

Howell’s loving his RBs

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders were down 19-12 in the fourth quarter and needed a score to stay in the game. Brian Robinson started the drive with two bruising runs for first downs. Antonio Gibson joined the party, but was only able to get 7 yards on two carries. Logan Thomas got the first down, and Brian Robinson came through with a huge 16-yard catch. Sam Howell found Antonio Gibson on the next play, and he was easily able to take it into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown. Washington tied the game 19-19.

