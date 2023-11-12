WATCH: Sam Howell hits Brian Robinson for another huge play down the sideline

Washington’s first drive of the 2nd half was starting to look like their first drive of the game. A short Brian Robinson run was followed by another huge pitch and catch to BRob that he took down the sideline. This one didn’t end with a score, but it was a big, 48-yard gain. Washington’s offense sputtered, but they were able to get into field goal ranger, and took the lead with a Joey Slye 47-yard field goal.