The Washington Commanders lose to the Seattle Seahawks 29-26

Washington’s first drive of the 2nd half was starting to look like their first drive of the game. A short Brian Robinson run was followed by another huge pitch and catch to BRob that he took down the sideline. This one didn’t end with a score, but it was a big, 48-yard gain. Washington’s offense sputtered, but they were able to get into field goal ranger, and took the lead with a Joey Slye 47-yard field goal.

The Seattle Seahawks scored on their next drive. Geno Smith threw a short pass over the middle to RB Kenneth Walker and he took it 64 yards for the touchdown. This gave Seattle a 16-12 lead, and Washington got the ball back to try to retake the lead. Sam Howell was trying to extend the play after getting the first down when rookie CB Devon Witherspoon stripped the ball and the Seahawks recovered. The Commanders were able to prevent that turnover from turning into points, but their offense was stopped again. The Seahawks extended their lead with another field goal.

The Washington Commanders were down 19-12 in the fourth quarter and needed a score to stay in the game. Brian Robinson started the drive with two bruising runs for first downs. Antonio Gibson joined the party, but was only able to get 7 yards on two carries. Logan Thomas got the first down, and Brian Robinson came through with a huge 16-yard catch. Sam Howell found Antonio Gibson on the next play, and he was easily able to take it into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown. Washington tied the game 19-19.

The Washington Commanders were down 26-19 in the fourth quarter and needed a score to stay in the game. Sam Howell was getting everyone involved on this drive, including a few receivers who dropped their first targets. Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas came up big on this drive, and helped Washington move the ball down the field. It was 3rd and 10 at Seattle’s 35, and Sam Howell found Dyami Brown open at the 17 yard line. Brown worked his way through the Seahawks’ defense to get into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season. Washington tied the game 26-26.

The Seahawks got the ball back at their 25 yard line with 52 seconds left in the game. Seattle started with a few short passes to rookie RB Zach Charbonnet, but D.K. Metcalf was the star of the final drive, hauling in two big catches that put them in field goal range. Jason Meyers kicked the 43-yard field goal to end the game.

3rd Quarter

Jonathan Allen sack:

Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson for 48 yards:

Alex Armah injury:

Joey Slye 47-yard FG:

Cinco package:

Camaron Cheeseman’s snaps are an issue:

Kenneth Walker TD:

Brian Robinson run:

Sam Howell fumble:

3rd down stop:

QB sneak:

First downs:

Dyami Brown:

Sam Howell sack:

Jamin Davis tackle:

4th Quarter

4th down conversion:

Seahawks FG:

Brian Robinson:

Sam Howell —-> Logan Thomas:

Sam Howell —-> Antonio Gibson TD:

Seahawks false start:

Benjamin St-Juste late penalty:

Penalty on the next play:

BSJ facemask penalty:

Jamin Davis:

Tyler Lockett TD:

Terry McLaurin:

Clock Management:

Refs are blind:

Terry McLaurin slant:

Dyami Brown TD:

Didn’t go for two: