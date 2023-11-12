The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks are tied 9-9 at halftime

The Washington Commanders got the ball first, and Antonio Gibson took the kickoff 33 yards to the 35 yard line. Sam Howell’s first pass was batted down by rookie CB Devon Witherspoon. Howell hit TE John Bates, and he bulled his way to a first down. Brian Robinson got his first carry on the next play. Sam Howell was getting pressured by S Jamal Adams, but he hit an open Brian Robinson who stormed up the sideline with Terry McLaurin at his side for a 51-yard touchdown. Joey Slye’s extra point attempt hit the upright and was no good. Washington took the earl 6-0 lead.

Rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes had a good game last week, and was back in the rotation again today. He was covering Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett who was being targeted by QB Geno Smith. Forbes hit Lockett helmet-to-helmet, and flags were flying immediately. Forbes was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and was also ejected from the game. The announcers said that call came from New York, and that ends the rookie’s day. He should also expect a hefty fine from the NFL. The Seahawks settled for a field goal on this drive.

Seattle wins the toss. Defers. Washington gets the ball first. Giddy up. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 12, 2023

Antonio Gibson returns the opening kick 33 yards to Washington's 35. Not a bad way to start fort the Commanders. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2023

First down Commanders. John Bates powers forward across the marker — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 12, 2023

The rare coaches film angle mid game really shows how close Howell was to being sacked by Jamal Adams coming on the blitz, but he dodged it beautifully. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/aMK8ebN2IY — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

Joey Slye's extra point attempt hit the left upright. No good.



Washington has a 6-0 lead with 12:36 left. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2023

We're all watching Forbes on DK but Seattle targets JSN with David Mayo covering. Understandable. 20-yard gain. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2023

Emmanual Forbes Jr crunched Tyler Lockett, drawing the unnecessary roughness flag for 15 yards.



Head high contact, the officials will call this every time usually. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ZB8UPDZgrF — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

Dean Blandino on the Emmanual Forbes hit:



"Look, it IS a foul. It's helmet-to-helmet. There's no question it was a foul. But now you start talking about ejections? To me this is more of a football foul. I don't think it rises to the level of flagrant or ejection". #HTTC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

Payne nearly had a pick. Gotta make those plays. Third down coming up — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 12, 2023

What would Vegas odds have been that Seahawks, not Commanders, take first delay of game penalty? — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 12, 2023

Seahawks have to settle for a field goal after a delay of game penalty on fourth and one. The 45-yard attempt makes the score 6-3 Washington — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 12, 2023

Sam Howell is doing high level stuff. This doesn’t look crazy but this is 300 level QB class stuff on the road in a tough spot. Step up, get into space, keep eyes up, throw a dart. pic.twitter.com/e1T0ivMcdD — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2023

Nice coverage from St-Juste on 3rd down here, and gets the PBU.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/tRc80UVbv0 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

Nice play by St-Juste to force the incompletion. Seahawks punting back to Washington — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 12, 2023

Me trying to cross the room after the kids have been playing with Lego pic.twitter.com/m2BYuqLGsh — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

John Bates had 3 catches for 21 yards in the first quarter.



His three catches has already tied his season high. His 21 yards is his second highest total of the season. This is the John Bates game. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2023

Good example of the Eric Bieniemy playbook.



3rd and 2, when you have two good short yardage RBs.



Quick pass. Wide open TE. First down and extra yards.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/mavwFdhBia — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

Alex Armah!! Just his second catch of the season — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 12, 2023

Joey Slye hits a 49-yard FG to expand the Commanders' lead to 9-3 with 12:06 left in the second quarter. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2023

Davis did a Texas two-step in the wrong direction on that play. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 12, 2023

Good play from Butler there, so far Commanders secondary holding their own, even without Forbes — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 12, 2023

That's a good play by Mayo in the backfield. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 12, 2023

Andre Jones has batted a pass at the line in back-to-back games. That's a skill some guys have and some don't.



He seems to have the length and timing and feel to get his hand up and in passing lanes. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2023

Big miss for Seahawks on 3rd down. Just a bad throw from Geno. Good break for Mandos — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 12, 2023

Seahawk cut into the Commanders lead with a 43-yard field goal, ending a 10-play, 51-yard drive. The score: Washington 9, Seattle 6 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 12, 2023

First sack of the game. Leonard Williams moved from NY to Seattle and still a giant pain for Sam Howell. Thru 21 offensive plays Howell has dropped back 17 times — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 12, 2023

Sam Howell sacked for the first time today.



Looked like Leonard Williams beat Chris Paul inside and timing of his help from Larsen was off. Larsen was late and got knocked backwards after Williams beat Paul quickly. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2023

Charles Leno is absolutely 1000% right there on the Leonard Williams sack. They were blowing the whistle well before Sam Howell eventualy goes down. UNR IMO but of course they wouldn't call that in that spot. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) November 12, 2023

Cheese owes Tress a steak dinner for being able to snag that snap — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 12, 2023

Benjamin St Juste is a stud.



What a gem in the third round he is. — Jordan (@wshingtontoday) November 12, 2023

Something to keep in mind as we move forward. Two high snaps so far. One in the missed extra point and the other on this punt. Tress has snagged both. pic.twitter.com/rLjJMPZo9z — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2023

You know what's been good for Washington? Geno Smith. Now 10 of 20 and the misses have been ugly. If Smith keeps spraying it the Commanders gotta generate an INT — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 12, 2023

Seahawks fans booing Geno Smith. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

Pass rush too often leaving that middle open. Can't do that vs. a QB who can run. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 12, 2023

Nice tackle here from David Mayo to stop the Seahawks on 3rd down.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/aJlIve2bwQ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

"Who moved first?"



The Seahawks, clearly.



False start, and the Seahawks go from 4th and 1 to 4th and 6. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/aNeqqPB2am — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

Seattle decides to go for it on 4th-and-1 from Washington's 10 and is flagged for a false start. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2023

Seahawks get knocked back on the fourth down try again. They have to settle for a field goal, a 33-yard attempt that ties things up at 9-9 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 12, 2023

And it's a 3 and out. Now the scene flips, Seahawks will have about a min left and all 3 timeouts. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 12, 2023

Just a fiasco of a three-and-out for the Commanders offense before the half.



1st down: Quick game to Thomas.

2nd down: Gibson bad decision not to go OOB.

3rd down: Throw behind Dotson on slant. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 12, 2023

That was Jahan Dotson's first target of the game. Looked like he bobbled it, but Woolen got his hand in there. Good coverage. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2023

Jonathan Allen flagged for a defensive holding on this play that should have resulted in a sack to Daron Payne.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/PVwWLvBixy — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023

James Smith-Williams is down and grabbing his right hamstring. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2023

Injury update: DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) is questionable to return — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 12, 2023

Andre Jones Jr. in for Smith-Williams. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2023

