The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks are tied 9-9 at halftime

All tied up

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders got the ball first, and Antonio Gibson took the kickoff 33 yards to the 35 yard line. Sam Howell’s first pass was batted down by rookie CB Devon Witherspoon. Howell hit TE John Bates, and he bulled his way to a first down. Brian Robinson got his first carry on the next play. Sam Howell was getting pressured by S Jamal Adams, but he hit an open Brian Robinson who stormed up the sideline with Terry McLaurin at his side for a 51-yard touchdown. Joey Slye’s extra point attempt hit the upright and was no good. Washington took the earl 6-0 lead.

Rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes had a good game last week, and was back in the rotation again today. He was covering Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett who was being targeted by QB Geno Smith. Forbes hit Lockett helmet-to-helmet, and flags were flying immediately. Forbes was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and was also ejected from the game. The announcers said that call came from New York, and that ends the rookie’s day. He should also expect a hefty fine from the NFL. The Seahawks settled for a field goal on this drive.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Antonio Gibson kick return:

John Bates 1st down:

Sam Howell —> Brian Robinson 51-yard TD:

Joey Slye’s extra point hits the upright:

David Mayo in coverage:

Emmanuel Forbes ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit:

Daron Payne almost gets a pick:

Seahawks delay of game on 4th and 1:

Seahawks FG:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Benjamin St-Juste:

Antonio Gibson 1st down:

John Bates:

2nd Quarter

Logan Thomas:

Alex Armah:

Joey Slye 49-yard FG:

Jamin Davis missed tackle:

Percy Butler vs D.K. Metcalf:

David Mayo vs the run:

Andre Jones tipped pass:

Geno Smith 3rd down miss:

Seahawks FG:

Sam Howell sacked by Leonard Williams:

No penalty:

High snap:

Benjamin St-Juste:

Another high snap:

Geno Smith:

Smith 1st down scramble:

David Mayo tackle:

4th down false start:

Seahawks FG:

Washington goes 3 and out:

Jahan Dotson miss:

Jonathan Allen penalty:

James Smith-Williams injury:

Andre Jones in:

Intentional grounding ends the half:

